Boston College Basketball Extends Offer to 4-Star 2028 SG
Although Boston College's 2026 recruiting class has been a bit underwhelming thus far with just a single signee post early signing period, Earl Grant and the Eagles' staff look to be trying to get an early jump on the future by extending an offer this week to a talented rising prospect.
2028 4-Star shooting guard Derek Swartz from Portsmouth High School in New Hampshire is the latest player to pick up a scholarship offer from Boston College, taking to social media on November 18 to confirm the news.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 190 lbs. as just a sophomore, Swartz already has elite size for his position, and uses it to his advantage. He is incredibly athletic and can score from almost anywhere on the court, whether it's driving to the hoop for a tough finish at the rim or fading away for an easy mid range bucket.
Swartz is also a very skilled defender, using his big frame to bully opposing guards at half court and push them into uncomfortable situations along the perimeter to force turnovers.
He currently suits up for Portsmouth High School as well as the Massachusetts Rivals 3-Stripes Select Basketball (3SSB) team. As of now, his only other division one offer comes from Rutgers, but Swartz is a player that will likely continue to garner more and more attention as a prospect over the next two years of his varsity career.
As a sophomore in 2024, Swartz helped lead Portsmouth to a 17-4 overall regular season record, and a berth in the state semifinals where they fell by a single point to the eventual runner up, Keene High School.
This season, the 4-Star prospect and the Portsmouth Clippers are set to tip off on December 12 against Manchester Central, a team they defeated in last year's opener as well, 72-50.
Since taking over as head coach in 2021, Earl Grant has struggled on the recruiting trail, failing to land a class inside the top-50 national rankings up to this point. His best year came in 2023 when the Eagles secured the No. 51 ranked class in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
Boston College has been unable to lock down premium local talent in the New England area, and while a decision from Swartz is likely still a year away at the earliest, making a strong early impression could bode well for the fifth year coach.