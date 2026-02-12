Earl Grant Provides Injury Update on Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Donald Hand Jr.

Boston College men’s basketball head Earl Grant provided a small update on guard Donald Hand Jr. after the game on Wednesday night.

“Obviously, we’re praying for Donald Hand,” said Grant. “He missed 30 minutes of the game and so we don't know what the situation is. We'll find out tomorrow. He walked around pretty good in the locker room at the end.”

Grant stated that he does not have a time frame for Hand Jr.’s injury or to know the severity of it, but shared that he was moving around after the game and is scheduled to have an MRI on Thursday.

“I don't know [about a potential time frame],” said Grant. “I'm not a doctor. He looked good just now when I saw him in the locker room moving around. And he's got an MRI tomorrow, so we'll find out more.”

Hand Jr. exited the Eagles’ game against Stanford on Wednesday night with 7:45 remaining in the opening half.

He went down on the court after Stanford blocked his jumper attempt. After being down for a moment, he walked off with assistance behind him and went straight into the locker room.

He did not return to the BC bench until early in the second half in street clothes. The WEEI 850 AM radio broadcast reported that he was out for the remainder of the game with an unspecified injury heading into the second.

Donald Hand Jr. has returned to the Boston College bench in street clothes. pic.twitter.com/CMsIc5qwVp — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) February 12, 2026

In the game, Hand Jr. played for 10 minutes and scored 10 points as well as tallied five rebounds.

Boston College lost to Stanford 70-64 to drop to 9-15 overall and 2-9 in ACC play this season.

Grant also credited his team for fighting in the game after Hand Jr. left.

“To be 30 minutes without our best player and to overcome a 15-point deficit and come back and take the lead, have a chance to win,” said Grant. “I’m proud of them for that effort.”

The Virginia Beach, Va., native is in his third season with Boston College. So far this season, he has started in all 23 of the Eagles’ games and has averaged 34.2 minutes, 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game as well as has recorded three blocks and 12 steals.

He has the second-most minutes and points among the team.

Boston College takes on Cal on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for noon ET on ACC Network.

