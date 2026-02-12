Boston College Men's Basketball Guard Donald Hand Jr. Exits Game Against Stanford

Boston College men’s basketball guard Donald Hand Jr. has exited the Eagles’ game against the Stanford Cardinal in the first half.

Hand Jr. went down on the court with 7:45 remaining after his jumper was blocked by Stanford. He was down for a moment and walked off on his own power into the locker room. He appeared to have a leg injury.

In the game, Hand Jr. has scored two points and tallied five rebounds in 10 minutes of action.

So far this season, Hand Jr. is averaging 34.2 minutes, 14.3 points, and 5.0 rebounds in 23 starts.

Boston College trails Stanford 32-22 with four minutes to go in the opening half.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

