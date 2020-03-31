BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Boston College Lands Commitment From 2021 DB Kani Walker

A.J. Black

Boston College grabbed a major commitment on Tuesday as Georgia defensive back Kani Walker pledged to the Eagles

BC Bulletin has chronicled Walker's journey from from when he named BC to his Top 10 to last week when the Eagles made the final cut. Walker had Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Temple and BC in his final five. Ranked a three star by Rivals and 247, Walker is a major get and a great first 2021 commitment for head coach Jeff Hafley's staff.  

Boston College clearly had its eyes on the defensive back as Hafley, defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu and defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim had all been in contact with him. When asked why he chose Boston College, Walker said "they feel like family". 

In terms of a player, Walker is an exciting 6'2", 194-pounder who fits the mold of a long cornerback that will fit well in Hafley's defensive scheme, which emphasizes that bigger style of defensive back. "They just loved my game all around and they like how versatile I am", Walker explained to BC Bulletin last week.

When asked why he decided to commit now, Walker explained that he talked it over with his family and they knew it was time. Clearly the coaching staff made a big impression on Walker, who still plans to visit after the coronavirus outbreak slows down. He tentatively plans to make his way to Chestnut Hill on June 19. 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Lands Maryland Transfer Safety Deon Jones

The Eagles received big news as their secondary was bolstered with the addition of Deon Jones

A.J. Black

by

Grumpy06

Boston College Basketball Lands Quinnipiac Transfer Rich Kelly

Eagles add a guard that averaged more than 16 points a game last season.

A.J. Black

by

AndrewBombara

Boston College Football Alumni Profile: Tony Gonzalez

Relive a former Eagles standout's career

Brett Rider

by

Riderbc20

NCAA Pushes Vote On Transfer Immediate Eligibility To June

Ruling could delay Phil Jukovec eligibility if waiver isn't approved

A.J. Black

by

UCLAEagle

Spencer Knight Named One of Five Finalists for the Mike Richter Award

Knight, McKay, Swayman, Mann and Galajda are the five finalists.

jbiagioni16

NCAA Division I Council Extends Eligibility for Spring-Sport Student-Athletes

A big boost for the spring sports

A.J. Black

2021 QB Hamp Fay Likes the History of Quarterbacks At Boston College

A Texas gunslinger who could be a great fit for the Eagles

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Online Gambling Site Sets Boston College Odds To Win ACC Football Title

For the Boston College Eagles, the odds are not good to win the ACC Championship in 2020

A.J. Black

by

A.J. Black

Boston College In The Mix For Top 2022 New Jersey Recruit Keon Sabb

After elite recruit Keon Sabb gets a BC offer, we talked to him about where the Eagles stand

A.J. Black

BC Bulletin Awards 2019-20: Emma Guy Is Our Female Athlete of the Year

A big year for the women's basketball team, and Emma Guy was the leader

A.J. Black