Boston College Lands Commitment From 2021 DB Kani Walker

Boston College grabbed a major commitment on Tuesday as Georgia defensive back Kani Walker pledged to the Eagles

BC Bulletin has chronicled Walker's journey from from when he named BC to his Top 10 to last week when the Eagles made the final cut. Walker had Louisville, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Temple and BC in his final five. Ranked a three star by Rivals and 247, Walker is a major get and a great first 2021 commitment for head coach Jeff Hafley's staff.

Boston College clearly had its eyes on the defensive back as Hafley, defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu and defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim had all been in contact with him. When asked why he chose Boston College, Walker said "they feel like family".

In terms of a player, Walker is an exciting 6'2", 194-pounder who fits the mold of a long cornerback that will fit well in Hafley's defensive scheme, which emphasizes that bigger style of defensive back. "They just loved my game all around and they like how versatile I am", Walker explained to BC Bulletin last week.

When asked why he decided to commit now, Walker explained that he talked it over with his family and they knew it was time. Clearly the coaching staff made a big impression on Walker, who still plans to visit after the coronavirus outbreak slows down. He tentatively plans to make his way to Chestnut Hill on June 19.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_SI