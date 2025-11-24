Boston College Extends Offer to 3-Star 2027 WR
Despite disappointing results so far throughout the 2025 season, Boston College has remained active on the recruiting trail, lining up visitors and extending offers to talented high school prospects.
This week, Bill O'Brien and the Eagles' staff took aim at a new target on the recruiting trail, extending an offer to an impressive player out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
3-Star wide receiver Brylan Odour from Blackman High School took to social media on Sunday, November 23 to confirm the news of his Boston College offer, saying in his post, "After a great conversation with [coach Bryson Rosser], I am very blessed to receive an offer from Boston College.
Odour is a physically impressive target, standing at 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. He's ranked as the No. 72 wideout in the nation, and the No. 19 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
He's helped Blackman High School to a 12-1 record so far this season, including three playoff wins and a berth in the state semifinals. The Blaze will take on Oakland High School on November 28 for a chance to play in the state championship game where they could potentially face off against current Eagles' commit Femi Babalola and the Ravenwood Ravens.
Odour has received interest from several Power Four schools this fall, and has even taken visits to Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. While he is rated as just a 3-Star prospect currently, he is a well rounded wideout with the ability to attack an offense in multiple different ways.
He has great speed, and is extremely physical at the catch point. Take a look at a highlight from his game against Stewarts Creek on October 3 of this year. Not only does Odour bring in an incredibly tough catch, but he proceeds to shed three tacklers en route to a long touchdown reception.
As of now, Boston College holds three commitments in the 2027 class, one of which is a fellow wide receiver, Wesley Winn.
Though Odour and Winn are both listed as wideouts, the two prospects are very different players with skill sets unique to each of them. As previously stated, Odour is a lengthy target with a very physically impressive build that can fight for tough receptions. Winn, on the other hand, possesses a much smaller frame, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs., but has blazing speed and is able to operate extremely effectively from the slot.
While it is still quite early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, the Eagles could potentially have a lethal wide receiver duo if they are able to secure a commitment from the Tennessee native.