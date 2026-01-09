Boston College Extends Pair of Offers to High School Teammates

Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have been extremely active in the transfer portal over the last week, but have also managed to stay focused on the recruiting trail as well.

On Thursday, January 8, the Eagles extended a pair of scholarship offers to two talented 2027 prospects, both of whom hail from Buford High School in Georgia

The first was Joshua Echols, a 6-foot, 210 lb. linebacker that was a crucial piece of the Buford defense in 2025. Rated as a 3-Star prospect currently, Echols is the No. 70 ranked player at his position in the class, according to Rivals.

He was incredibly productive throughout his junior year, finishing the season with 91 tackles, 11.0 TFL's, 4.0 sacks and an interception.

Echols showed off a multitude of elite traits, ranging from his ability to both rush the passer and stop the run, as well as drop into coverage. Though a bit undersized for the position, he is incredibly athletic and has a lot of range as a defender.

Echols already holds offers from several Power Four programs, including the likes of Ole Miss, Arkansas, West Virginia and many more. He's also taken unofficial visits to Louisville, Auburn, Clemson and Georgia Tech among others.

Echols was able to help lead an incredibly dominant defensive unit for Buford this season alongside his teammate, Ethan Hauser, who also picked up an offer from the Eagles this week.

A 6-foot-3, 200 lb. athlete prospect, Hauser was just as big of a piece of the Buford unit that held teams to 10.5 points per game in 2025 as his aforementioned teammate. He compiled an impressive 43 tackles this season, as well as two TFL's, a pass deflection and an interception.

Hauser is currently also rated as a 3-Star prospect, but is the No. 25 ranked athlete in the entire class, according to Rivals. He's received interest from many high profile programs, such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia and many more.

Like Echols, Hauser has also taken several unofficial visits over the last year, including Auburn, Tennessee and North Carolina State to name just a few.

Though a decision for either player is likely far away, new Boston College general manager Kenyatta Wilson is working to ensure that the Eagles stay in the mix for the two high caliber prospects.

2027 Boston College Commits

ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025) S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) DL Xzavier Whittington, 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. - Aberdeen, Maryland (Committed 12/04/2025)

