Why Boston College Football Should Aggressively Pursue This Local 2027 Quarterback: The Rundown

On Monday, Xaverian Brothers High School (Westwood, Mass.) quarterback Will Wood announced on X that he received an offer from the Boston College football program.

The three-star class of 2027 prospect boasts a total of 19 Division-I offers, including five from Power-Four programs. But there is no doubt about which school would suit Wood the best — at least from a local-roots perspective.

That is because it literally happens to sit right in his backyard.

In addition to BC, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Wake Forest, Stanford, Syracuse, and North Carolina have sent offers to Wood, who passed for over 2,800 yards and 42 touchdowns to just one interception as a junior, leading the Hawks to their third straight Division-1 state title.

With programs like Penn State in the mix, according to Steve Wiltfong of Rivals, that list of schools is likely to expand over the summer for the 6-foot-2, 220-pound signal caller.

Just a year ago, Wood barely hovered over six feet and weighed 195 pounds, but his growth spurt hit just at the right time, and he has developed into one of the top prospects in the state as a result of his work ethic during the offseason.

That grind has been fueled by sessions at M2 QB Academy, which has aided the trajectories of Wood, along with class of 2028 five-star quarterback Chris Vargas from St. John’s Prep — the school which Wood defeated in the 2025 state final — and Tabor Academy’s Peter Bourque, who re-opened his recruitment on Tuesday after formerly being committed to Michigan.

While BC is probably out on Bourque now that he is a highly-touted free agent, Wood should be at the top of head coach Bill O’Brien’s recruiting priorities.

The Eagles currently have no quarterback commits in their class of 2027, which has a total of six members in it and is ranked No. 22 in the country, according to 247 Sports.

It is safe to say that O’Brien and first-year general manager Kenyatta Watson have a prime opportunity to make a bunch of local fans happy if they choose to aggressively pursue Wood, who is evidently increasing in popularity in his recruiting cycle.

The Rundown: Wednesday Feb. 18, 2026:

Boston College football is expected to hire Jules Montinar as the program's next defensive backs coach, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Montinar was the defensive backs coach at Oklahoma State last season.

Boston College is expected to hire Jules Montinar as a defensive backs coach, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



Was Oklahoma State’s cornerbacks coach this past season. Before that, worked at ECU and coached Shavon Revel. Has also been a DB coach for teams like Florida. pic.twitter.com/NSXoaRUGj6 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 17, 2026

Former Boston College football linebacker Luke Kuechly, who holds the program record for tackles and ranks second in NCAA history in tackles, spoke with media from the Carolina Panthers and BC to discuss his recent induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Check out his answer to a question about whether he would consider coming back to his alma mater to coach.

Had such an amazing opportunity to speak with the defensive GOAT of @BCFootball and 2026 Pro Football HOF inductee Luke Kuechly this afternoon.



One thing I asked is if he'd consider coming back to coach his alma mater, to which he responded:



"I thought about it."



Full quote: pic.twitter.com/wh7IFbyipM — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) February 17, 2026

BC football will be on the lookout for a new defensive-line coach after Jordan Thomas was hired by Illinois on Tuesday.

Boston College Eagles Tuesday Scores:

Men's basketball: Florida State 80, Boston College 72. | Game Story

Men's Tennis: Boston College 7, Bentley 0. | Recap

Boston College Eagles Wednesday Schedule:

Swimming & Diving: Boston College in ACC Championships | Atlanta, Ga. | 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. | ACCNX | Watch Live

Countdown to Boston College football's season opener:

199 days.

Boston College Quote of the Day:

“It was what you play basketball for. You play to compete for championships. You work hard. People think it’s about how many points you have. No. You play to win, and that’s the only number that counts how many you get in that ‘W’ column.”

- Bill Curley

We'll Leave You With This:

Boston College athletics is saddened by the passing of Bill Donovan ‘62. Bill graduated as BC’s third All-Time leading scorer and was inducted into the BCVC Hall of Fame in 2000.



We send our heartfelt condolences to the Donovan family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ihby5GL9xZ — BC Men's Basketball (@BCMBB) February 17, 2026

