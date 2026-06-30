Boston College Football Lands Commitment From 2028 Tabor Academy DB

Thought the Boston College football program was done with its recruiting efforts this summer? Wrong.

On Tuesday, the Eagles landed a commitment from 2028 defensive back Mikey Landers, who attends Tabor Academy in Marion, Mass.

Landers announced his verbal commitment via X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I am grateful and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at [Boston College],” said Landers. “Thank you to my parents, coaches, and everyone who supported me along the way! Go Eagles.”

I am grateful and excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at @BCFootball! Thank you to my parents, coaches, and everyone who supported me along the way! Go Eagles 🦅 @CoachJeffMoore @FBCoachOB @ryanrrob @CoachMas_ @CoachDanielsJR @therealkwat… pic.twitter.com/1vmqOOq9Ux — Mikey Landers (@mikeylanders28) June 30, 2026

A 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound multi-sport athlete, Landers originally hails from Duxbury, Mass. He is the second player from Tabor to commit to the program in the last few weeks, joining 2027 three-star offensive lineman Dominic Maser.

On June 21, after a workout and conversation with the coaching staff, Landers landed an offer from BC, which was the first Division-I offer that came his way.

“At the Tabor Academy Evaluation Showcase, Mikey Landers emerged as a premier underclassman who effortlessly passed the initial eye test,” wrote Scouting New England, a local prospect site. “He possesses a remarkably long, lean, and athletic frame that immediately draws college coaches’ attention.”

“Despite his exceptional length, he showed great footwork, getting in and out of his breaking points efficiently. He displayed very quick feet, highly fluid hips, and excellent overall speed and quickness during secondary drills. Landers topped off his dominant day by showcasing reliable hands. His rare blend of prototypical FBS size, and fluid DB mechanics makes him a high-priority recruit in the class of 2028.”

Landers did not post his stats from this past season — his sophomore campaign — but he picked up NEPSAC First-Team, All-Class B honors amid a 9-0 year for the Seawolves en route to a Class B Championship.

Landers is the second verbal commit in the Eagles’ 2028 recruiting class. He joins Catholic Memorial linebacker Joe Fitzgerald.

He is not currently ranked on any of the football recruiting websites.

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026) RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026) QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026) DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026) S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026). DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026) OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026) ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Ironton, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026) DT/OT Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026) DL Markius Woods, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ (Committed 06/18/2026) DL/OL Corey Randolph, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Simeon, Chicago, Ill. (Committed 06/19/2026) LB/ATH Michael Harden Jr., 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Xaverian, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 06/22/2026)

Boston College Football's 2028 Recruiting Class:

LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 06/17/2026) DB Mikey Landers, 6-foot-3, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/30/2026)

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