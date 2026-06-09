Boston College Football Picks Up Commitment From Class of 2027 Athlete

Boston College football has added another commitment to its 2027 class in athlete Franklon Evans.

Evans is a product of Lake Highlands High School in Dallas, Texas, and is an unranked prospect.

He plays wide receiver, running back, and safety. In 2025, Evans racked up 1,000 all-purpose yards and scored over 18 touchdowns as well as earned First-Team All-District honors.

Evans originally received his offer from the Eagles on May 19 and chose Boston College over North Texas and Alcorn State.

Evans is the 14th commitment for the Eagles’ 2027 class. He joins tight end Charlie Fowler, EDGE Alex Johnson, safety Jackson Tucker, linebacker Will Mettee, athlete Zahir Mitchell, wide receiver Magnus Talma, offensive lineman Hawken Anderson, cornerback Jett Watson, safety Mamadee Sangaray, wide receiver Armani Hill, cornerback Samajai Davis, and linebacker Blaize Battaglia.

In the last two days, Boston College has picked up five commitments from Fowler, Johnson, Goins, Davis, and Evans.

Currently, Boston College ranks No. 47 overall and No. 13 in the ACC in 247Sports’ class of 2027 recruiting rankings with 154.48 points.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026) TE CHarlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26) EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26) ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot, 170 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026) CB Samajai Davis, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026) ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)

Class of 2028 Boston College Commits:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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