Hoosiers Repeat? Indiana Football Among Top National Title Contenders at Kalshi

The Indiana Hoosiers are looking to become the first repeat National Champion in the 12-team College Football Playoff era, and Kalshi lists them among the top contenders to do so.

Indiana sits in the top-10 on Kalshi’s college football market at 9%, sitting with the sixth strongest price to win. Trading $10 on Indiana early on before the season starts profits $94.44.

College Football National Championship winner - Kalshi

Notre Dame 13%

Ohio State 12%

Texas 12%

Oregon 11%

Georgia 10%

Indiana 9%

Miami 8%

LSU 6%

Texas A&M 4%

Alabama 3%

Hoosiers reloading

After a core of Fernando Mendoza, Omar Cooper, D’Angelo Ponds, Elijah Sarratt, and Kaelon Black led the Hoosiers to a National Championship, all went on to get drafted in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Despite those losses, Curt Cignetti responded by hauling in the nation’s top transfer class, headlined by six four-star players.

Cignetti could not have asked for a better Mendoza replacement than Josh Hoover from TCU. Hoover has massive arm talent, throwing for 3,472 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions last season.

Receivers Nick Marsh and Shazz Preston, both 600+ yard receivers, join running back Turbo Richard, who rushed for over 900 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns last season.

Defensively, filling the losses on the front seven and in the secondary are edge rusher Chiddi Obiazor and cornerback AJ Harris, both 4-Star transfers as well.

The road ahead

Following Indiana’s undefeated 16-0 run to a title last season, the Hoosiers have an enticing schedule this season.

Indiana Football Schedule

Week 1: vs. North Texas

Week 2: vs. Howard

Week 3: vs. Western Kentucky

Week 4: vs. Northwestern

Week 5: @ Rutgers

Week 6: @ Nebraska

Week 7: vs. Ohio State

Week 8: @ Michigan

Week 9: vs. Minnesota

Week 10: Bye

Week 11: vs. USC

Week 12: @ Washington

Week 13: vs. Purdue

On paper, there is no real upset scare that would force them to drop below the 12th-ranked spot in the rankings. The only questionable stretch comes between weeks 5-8 where they go on the road three times, including a road game at Michigan and also host Ohio State.

Even if they drop both games, four more winnable games remain to rebuild momentum and their playoff resume.

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