Boston College Football Recruit Makes Official Visit, The Rundown: June 2, 2024

Joshua Guerrier, a class of 2025 recruit, took his official visit to Boston College on Friday.
The Ocoee, Fla., native is a three-star recruit that ranks No. 615 nationally, No. 44 in athletes, and No. 84 in the state of Fla., according to 247Sports Composite. Boston College sent an offer to the rising senior on March 10.
The Eagles currently have three commitments from this class in athletes Nolan James and TJ Green and wide receiver Nedrick. All recruits are three-stars.
Countdown to Boston College football’s season opener:
92 days.
- Boston College tennis commit graduated from Hingham High School in Hingham, Mass., on Saturday.
- Former Boston College guard Jerome Robinson returned to Chestnut Hill over the weekend and did a shoot around in Conte Forum. Robinson played for the Eagles from 2015-18 and currently has a two-way contract with the Golden State Warriors and Santa Cruz Warriors.
- Former Boston College hockey player Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers season came to a close in Game 6 of the NHL East Finals in a 2-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. Kreider, who plays left wing, spent 19:09 on the ice and attempted one shot on goal.
- The Boston College football program hosted a specialist camp on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium. A couple of attendees include class of 2025’s Carter Stimson, who won the punt competition and class of 2026’s Ryder Ferguson, who charted in both punts and field goals.
