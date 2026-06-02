Boston College in Top Three Schools for RB Da'Jon Talley-Rhodes, the No. 1 2027 Player in D.C.

On Wednesday, 2027 St. John’s College High School (Washington, D.C.) running back Da’Jon Talley-Rhodes will announce his commitment decision, and Boston College is one of three schools that are in the mix.

The No. 1-ranked player in D.C. in his class, as well as the No. 30-ranked running back in the nation, per 247Sports, Talley-Rhodes has narrowed down his options to BC, Penn State, and Indiana.

The Hoosiers are the current frontrunner, according to 247’s Crystal Ball prediction, but the Eagles are right up there in terms of interest from the 6-foot-1, 205-pound ball carrier after he visited campus on April 12.

Had a great time in Boston can’t wait to get back for my OV!!! @MHart2032 #GoEagles🦅 pic.twitter.com/orLQPnIBwv — Da’Jon Talley-Rhodes (@wya_dada) April 12, 2026

The program’s current ‘27 recruiting class has no running back commits in it just yet — neither does Indiana’s — while the Nittany Lions already have two locked up.

Before narrowing down his choices to where it currently stands, Talley-Rhodes was also considering Washington, Michigan State, and Wisconsin, according to a post on X from May 26.

Talley-Rhodes was initially offered by BC on Dec. 9, 2024, back when former running backs coach Savon Huggins, who left for Penn State this offseason, recruited him.

The Eagles’ new running backs coach, Mike Hart, picked up right where Huggins left off, however, keeping tabs on the four-star (Rivals) back — who was named the WCAC Offensive Player of the Year and First Team All-WCAC as a junior this past season, in which he rushed for 1,600 yards and 15 touchdowns for the Cadets.

He was also named First Team All-Met by the Washington Post.

The Eagles' 2027 recruiting class ranks No. 42 in the nation on 247 and No. 54 on Rivals/On3.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Liverpool, N.Y. (Committed 02/09/2026) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 225 lbs. - Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs. - Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026) LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026) LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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