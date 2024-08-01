Boston College Lands Commitment From Class of 2025 Shooting Guard Caleb Steger
Four-star class of 2025 shooting guard Caleb Steger has committed to Boston College.
Steger chose the Eagles over Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Cal, TCU, and more.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound recruit spoke to 247Sports’ Eric Bossi on his decision to commit to Boston College.
"I decided Boston College was the right place for me because of the coaches' belief in me," Steger told 247Sports. "Plus, BC allows me to further my education at another great Jesuit institution within an amazing city and community. The confidence and commitment that BC's coaches have continually shown me throughout my recruitment, makes me want to show the same commitment and belief in them, so there is no reason to wait when I feel great about the decision. I am definitely excited to get to campus."
The rising senior is a product of Jesuit College Preparatory School in Dallas, Texas, and ranks No. 134 nationally, No. 21 in shooting guards, and No. 13 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
“Steger is a team-oriented skilled shooting guard who plays under control and makes good decisions on the floor,” wrote 247Sports recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins on the prospect. “He is not the most athletic but is very fundamentally sound in the way he goes about his business on the offensive end. Steger is a streaky shooter who bases his game from behind the three-point arc. He is comfortable in the catch-and-shoot game and is also a threat with his long ball in transition. He knows how to play and is bound to flourish in offensive structure at the next level.”
Steger is the third commitment for the Eagles class of 2025, joining three-star power forward Jack Bailey and four-star shooting guard Akbar Waheed III.
With the addition of Steger, Boston College ranks No. 6 overall and No. 2 in the ACC in the class of 2025 recruiting rankings with 48.93 points.