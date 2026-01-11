'This Coaching Staff Has a Plan': Former Georgia LB Kris Jones Signs With BC Football

The Boston College football program made a pair of linebacker transfer portal additions on Saturday, signing former Notre Dame linebacker Bodie Kahoun and former Georgia linebacker Kris Jones.

The Eagles now have 22 incoming transfers for the 2026 season, and there are still five days left of the portal being open. The program lost 30 former players to the portal since it opened on Jan. 2.

Jones is a massive pickup for BC because he arrives from one of the blue-blood programs in FBS and was a highly-touted prospect in high school.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound interior linebacker, who hails from Stafford, Va., and is a product of Fairfax High School, was a consensus four-star prospect (247, ESPN, Rivals) and competed in the Under Armour All-America Game.

According to the 247 composite, Jones ranked as the No. 134 prospect nationally, the No. 11 linebacker prospect, and the No. 2 overall prospect from the state. As a senior, he helped the Lions to a 9-4 overall record and VHSL Class 6A regional championship game.

In his first season with the Bulldogs, Jones played in all 13 games, tallying seven tackles with one solo.

“To be honest, Boston College wasn’t on my radar heading into the portal,” Jones told Boston College Eagles On SI. “But when I got there, I was blown away by the staff and what the school has to offer. Coach [Ted] Roof was one of the coaches that reached out to me early in my recruitment process in high school and it was a pleasant surprise seeing him when I got there.”

Jones continued: “This coaching staff has a plan for me and I’m just truly grateful for this opportunity and to be at Boston College.”

The Eagles' linebacker unit in 2025 was led by redshirt senior Owen McGowan, who totaled 54 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, and one fumble recovery. Injuries kept former BC linebacker Daveon "Bam" Crouch off the field for most of the season, which severely hurt the position group.

2026 Boston College Transfer Portal Additions:

Vegeur Jean Jumeau | Offensive Tackle | Nashville, Tenn. | 6-8, 288 | Previous School: Tennessee State

Kris Jones | Freshman | Linebacker | Stafford, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Georgia

Christian Hudson | Defensive Tackle | Daytona Beach, Fla. | 6-1, 300 | Previous School: Colorado

Bodie Kahoun | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Roanoke, Va. | 6-2, 230 | Previous School: Notre Dame

Chandler Jordan | Freshman | Defensive Back | Suwannee, Ga. | 6-3, 220 | Previous School: Georgia State

Reed Swanson | Junior | Wide Receiver | Glen Gardner, N.J. | 6-6, 215 | Previous School: Colgate

Cameron Kossmann | Freshman | Tight End | Chesterfield, Mo. | 6-4, 245 | Previous School: Florida

Trevon Humphrey Jr. | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Greensboro, N.C. | 6-5, 295 | Previous School: North Carolina Central

Grayson Wilson | Redshirt Freshman | Quarterback | North Little Rock, Ark. | 6-3, 215 | Previous School: Arkansas

Nolan Ray | Redshirt Freshman | Running Back | Southfield, Mich. | 5-11, 215 | Previous School: Maryland

Kameron Howard | Redshirt Sophomore | Defensive Back | Clinton, Md. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Alabama/Charlotte

Kevyn Humes | Junior | Defensive Back | Baltimore, Md. | 6-0, 185 | Previous School: Maryland

Evan Dickens | Redshirt Junior | Running Back | Roswell, Ga. | 5-11, 195 | Previous School: Liberty

Kristian Phillips | Redshirt Junior | Offensive Lineman | Conyers, Ga. | 6-4, 310 | Previous School: Michigan State

KJ Sampson | Redshirt Freshman | Defensive Lineman | New Bern, N.C. | 6-3, 306 | Previous School: Florida State

Jackson Wade | Redshirt Sophomore | Wide Receiver | Dallas, Ga. | 5-11, 185 | Previous School: Florida

Reggie Jackson | Redshirt Sophomore | Offensive Lineman | Orlando, Fla. | 6-5, 300 | Previous School: Jacksonville State

Javarius Green | Redshirt Freshman | Wide Receiver | Shelby, N.C. | 5-10, 195 | Previous School: UNC

Anthony Palano | Redshirt Freshman | Linebacker | Arlington Heights, Ill. | 6-1, 224 | Previous School: Washington State

Mason McKenzie | Redshirt Sophomore | Quarterback | Caledonia, Mich. | 6-1, 190 | Previous School: Saginaw Valley State

Demetrius Ballard | Redshirt Freshman | EDGE | New Kensington, Penn. | 6-6, 256 | Previous School: Buffalo

John Owens | Redshirt Senior | Long Snapper / Tight End | Tampa, Fla. | 6-3, 245 | Previous School: Holy Cross

