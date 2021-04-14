Boston College Reaches Out To Notre Dame Decommit Jack Nickel

The Eagles have been in contact with Jack Nickel, a tight end out of Georgia.

Boston College has been in contact with tight end Jack Nickel, Milton (GA), who recently decommitted from Notre Dame. The three star (via 247sports.com) '22 recruit is highly sought after with offers from the Eagles along with Florida State, Colorado, Penn State, Purdue, LSU, Georgia Tech and many others.

Shortly after he decommitted he spoke with BC Bulletin about his relationship with the Eagles.

A trio of BC coaches have been in contact with Nickel, including tight end coach Steve Shimko, defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu and some of the assistant coaches. The staff thinks of Nickel as a multi-faceted tight end according to the recruit. "They like how I’m well rounded, I can block, and be an asset in the receiving game," he explained to BC Bulletin.

Nickel was effusive with his praise of the program as well. "Definitely a great up and coming program with an awesome coaching staff," he explained. Since he re-opened his recruitment he hasn't listed a favorite, but many of the school characteristics he is looking for match BC well. "Academics, Use of TE play in the offense, and a great relationship with the coaching staff."

The Georgia native is very familiar with the Northeast area as well, and might visit this summer. "My grandparents live in Springfield and I was born in Boston so I’ve been there before and I could go again in the summer."

Boston College already have two tight ends committed in the 2022 class, with Matthew Ragan and Jeremiah Franklin both committed. With the Eagles landing zero tight ends in 2021, it might make sense to look at multiple recruits in this class.

Scouting Report (via Irish Breakdown)

The Milton standout is a weapon over the middle and up the seams. He isn't an overly explosive athlete that you have to worry about outrunning defenders across the field or getting over the top of the defense. What he does possess is good agility and balance, and he's a tough pass catcher that has no issue locking in on the ball in traffic.

He tracks the deep ball extremely well and snatches the ball out of the air. There is work needed from a route running standpoint, and Nickel must learn to better use his size and reach to his advantage, but there are tools there to work with. As he gets bigger and stronger his ability to dominate in close areas will only be enhanced.

