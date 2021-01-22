Notre Dame Commit Profile: TE Jack Nickel

Notre Dame landed 2022 tight end Jack Nickel last summer, marking the third time in five years the Fighting Irish landed a tight end from the state of Georgia.

JACK NICKEL PROFILE

Hometown: Milton, Ga.

High School: Milton

Height: 6-4

Weight: 230



IB Grade: 3.5

Upside Grade: 4.0

Offers: Notre Dame, LSU, Oregon, Florida State, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Wisconsin, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Louisville, South Carolina, Michigan State, Purdue, Boston College, NC State, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Northwestern, Maryland, Colorado, Vanderbilt

Recruited By: John McNulty

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 272 overall

Rivals: 3-star

247Sports: 3-star

Composite: 3-star - No. 362 overall

FILM ANALYSIS

Nickel has some throwback to his game, possessing good size for his age to go with quality athletic skills and the potential to be an impact edge blocker in time.

Nickel is listed at 6-4 and 230 pounds, but he has the frame that should allow him to grow another inch and add at least 20 more pounds before he graduates high school.

The Milton standout is a weapon over the middle and up the seams. He isn't an overly explosive athlete that you have to worry about outrunning defenders across the field or getting over the top of the defense. What he does possess is good agility and balance, and he's a tough pass catcher that has no issue locking in on the ball in traffic.

He tracks the deep ball extremely well and snatches the ball out of the air. There is work needed from a route running standpoint, and Nickel must learn to better use his size and reach to his advantage, but there are tools there to work with. As he gets bigger and stronger his ability to dominate in close areas will only be enhanced.

Nickel is a willing blocker, and as he matures and gets stronger it should become a significant strength of his game. This was a quality pickup for Notre Dame. Nickel is just scratching the surface of how good he can be.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

