BC Bulletin Recruiting Notebook: April 19, 2020

With Boston College working furiously on the recruiting trail (virtually of course), let's take a look at some of the news and updates.

Jeffrey Davis Jr Picks Penn State

The big local recruiting news this week was that TJ Guy of Mansfield, MA had committed to the Michigan Wolverines. However just shortly after, there was some other regional news. '21 Athlete Jeffrey Davis Jr. committed to Penn State. The West Hartford, CT product had Boston College in his final 8, before pledging to the Nittany Lions

CJ Dippre Lists Boston College In Top 7

Now for some good news. Three star tight end CJ Dippre from Pennsylvania posted on Twitter that Boston College was in his Top 7 grouping. Dippre has visited Boston College, but that was with the old staff. When BC Bulletin spoke to him in February he said that "BC is a beautiful college and is very high on academics, and is just all around , I have a feeling it's a great place to be."

Ryheem Craig Releases Top 12

Sometimes the lists that recruits are a bit redundant, but that three star North Carolina defensive end/OLB Ryheem Craig released his Top 12. Basically the list consists of most of the D1 schools that have offered him, including Boston College. As we mentioned earlier, he seems very interested in BC, and this is a situation worth watching

Baylor Lands Transfer William Bradley King

Arkansas State defensive end William Bradley King committed to Baylor on Friday. BC Bulletin had reported before that there may have been interest from Boston College, who needs a jolt on the defensive line. Even though King is not coming to Chestnut Hill, this may be a position that the Eagles continue to look at through the graduate transfer portal.

Editors Note On Local Recruits

There has been a lot of hand wringing lately about a handful of local recruits heading to Ann Arbor. It's gotten to the point where I've even seen fans saying they have lost faith in Jeff Hafley already, or that he can't do the job. Please remember that recruiting is much much more than just Rivals and 247 rankings. While some of these recruits committed to Steve Addazio because he liked what he saw, Hafley might watch the tapes and have a completely different reaction. Clearly the new staff will want to keep up interest in local kids and try to keep them in Chestnut Hill, but if the team has options that are higher up on their boards, and that local kid pushes for a spot early, don't be surprised if a staff will say "Good luck" and wish them well.

It's easy to be disappointed, but remember this is very early in the process, and with COVID-19 throwing a wrench into the gears, everything could change when campuses re-open. Also, don't be surprised if BC goes on a run of commitments in the next week or so.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeOnSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC