Boston College Class of '21 a "Class of Note" For SI All American

SI All American has been analyzing and breaking down the Class of 2021 all summer, recently revealing their Top 25 recruiting classes. Boston College did not make the list, but was on their list of schools that they consider classes of note. Here is my breakdown for the article:

While Boston College may have not put together a Top 25 class, they have landed a series of commitments that have addressed multiple needs on the roster. The biggest being the secondary. New head coach Jeff Hafley, a former defensive backs coach in college and the NFL, landed five players for the secondary, with a sixth (Daymond David) a strong possibility to still commit. Hafley has grabbed defensive backs that are in the mold he is looking for as he rebuilds a secondary that produced one of the worst passing defenses in college football in 2019. They are taller, faster and have bigger upsides than the typical BC defensive back recruits. A prime example is Clinton Burton Jr, listed as one of SIAA top cornerbacks of this class, and with an offer list that includes Alabama, Florida and Michigan. The Maryland native is already polished and could be a starter day one for the Eagles. -- AJ Black, BC Bulletin

While Boston College does not have a Top 25 class, this class has certainly been in the right direction for the Eagles. Almost every recruit has a list of Power Five schools that have offered and pushed for them. This class also doesn't look like it has players the staff are just settling on. They are aggressive, they have a national plan, and they are executing. While this has been tough with a new coach and no in person recruiting, Jeff Hafley and his staff have put together one of the best BC classes in years. And for the program that will continue to build in to an even better class in 2022.

