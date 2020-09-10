2021 Recruiting Classes of Note Outside the SIAA Top 25 Rankings

SI All-American dropped the top 25 class recruiting rankings for college football prospects in the class of 2021 this week, with Ohio State and Alabama hashing it out for the top spot.

It means a bevy of additional programs were in the conversation for spots, just missing the cut for various reasons. On that same light, we were surprised about the absence of programs like Penn State from the conversation all together, so we dig into some of the most interesting classes outside of the top group to wind down the week.

Programs with classes on the verge of the top 25 rankings or those with notable prospects already on board are listed below, alphabetically.

Arkansas

Total Commits: 19

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 6

Sam Pittman has quietly done a very good job hitting the ground running on the recruiting trail despite the challenges first-year coaches face without a true offseason in house or in recruiting. You'd expect some size up front given his offensive line background and the Hogs already have a trio of offensive tackle types on the commitment list in Devon Manuel, Cole Carson and Terry Wells. Two quarterbacks, each athletic in their own right, are on the list in Lucas Coley and Landon Rogers as premium position prospects. There is some work to do on defense with just one trench prospect on board and two in the secondary, but one is top 10 nickel projection Keuan Parker. -- John Garcia, Jr., SI All-American

Baylor

Total Commits: 19

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 4

New Baylor head coach Dave Aranda has corralled 19 commits in his first full cycle in Waco. QB Kyron Drones, whom our staff got a chance to see compete up close at this summer’s Elite 11 Finals, leads the class (video above). The Bears have four WR commitments to work with Drones, with three standing over 6-foot-2, including the 6-foot-5 Elijah Bean and 6-foot-3 Hal Preseley. RB Jordan Jenkins has the physical profile to work as a volume runner, with Baylor boasting three OL pledges to help him run the Bears to wins late in games. Aranda is one of the most renowned defensive minds in the college game, thus it is not too surprising to see that he’s accumulated an abundance of defensive linemen and defensive backs in this class, with four commitments each for those units. Another theme of Baylor’s class is the preference of in-state talent, as 15 of the Bears’ 19 commitments are from Texas. -- Edwin Weathersby II, SI All-American

Boston College

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 1

Premium Position Commits: 5

While Boston College may have not put together a Top 25 class, they have landed a series of commitments that have addressed multiple needs on the roster. The biggest being the secondary. New head coach Jeff Hafley, a former defensive backs coach in college and the NFL, landed five players for the secondary, with a sixth (Daymond David) a strong possibility to still commit. Hafley has grabbed defensive backs that are in the mold he is looking for as he rebuilds a secondary that produced one of the worst passing defenses in college football in 2019. They are taller, faster and have bigger upsides than the typical BC defensive back recruits. A prime example is Clinton Burton Jr, listed as one of SIAA top cornerbacks of this class, and with an offer list that includes Alabama, Florida and Michigan. The Maryland native is already polished and could be a starter day one for the Eagles. -- AJ Black, BC Bulletin

Louisville

Total Commits: 22

SI99 Commits: 1

Premium Position Commits: 6

Heading into Scott Satterfield's first full recruiting cycle, the biggest need was unquestionably on the defensive side of the ball. While the Cardinals posted a top 30 offense in 2019, years of unbalanced recruiting from the previous staff left Louisville with a defense that had almost no depth, resulting in the defense giving up 33.4 points per game - 109th in FBS.

Fortunately, the coaching staff hit the recruiting trail hard and it paid massive dividends. Not only did they recruit their areas of needs - with 13 of their 22 verbal commits on the defensive side of the ball - they hauled in solid talents at that. Off-ball linebacker Jaraye Williams cracked the SI99, and safety Benjamin Perry was invited to participate in the UA All-American Game. With two spots left to spare in the class, this will go down as one of Louisville's best classes on paper in school history.

Where Louisville could have done a better job up to this point is recruiting at the quarterback position. They were the presumptive front-runner for Shedeur Sanders for some time, only for him to make an 11th-hour decision to commit to FAU. Louisville was also in the mix with prospects like Justin Lamson, Chayden Peery and others, only for them to commit elsewhere. They did manage to land TJ Lewis, who looks exceptional when handling the ball, but will need to refine his passing ability a touch. Offensive line is also a position where more depth needs to be developed, with Louisville having three OL commits in this class and looking for more. -- Matthew McGavic, Louisville Report

Mississippi State

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 6

There’s some really good and then there’s some concern with Mississippi State’s 2021 class as it currently stands.

First the good. It seems like the Mike Leach effect is in full swing at QB and WR. Sawyer Robertson is one of the top QBs in the country. The Bulldogs also have four commits in the secondary – another spot where they need some help. The Bulldogs have a couple of linebackers committed, which is about right given roster needs, as well as just one running back, which again is about right given how highly-thought-of youngsters Jo’Quavious Marks and Dillon Johnson will likely be a solid 1-2 punch out of the backfield for Leach next year and beyond.

The concern right now is up front, particularly on the defensive line. The Bulldogs have a pair of seniors this season, and not a whole lot of depth behind the current batch of starters. Now factor in there’s only one current commit on the defensive front and that’s an area to circle that MSU has to find some answers at. -- Joel Coleman, Cowbell Corner

Missouri

Total Commits: 19

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 9

There aren't many programs with more premium position commitments represented than Mizzou's, led by Elite 11 quarterback Tyler Macon, who looks like the leader of future Tiger rosters with a great balanced attack as a passer and runner along with a mature, physical build for SEC play. Beyond Macon, the top prospects in the class line up in critical positions from edge rushers Travion Ford and Kyran Montgomery, who just committed within the week. Offensive tackle is represented in Connor Tollison, though they need to add more up front down the line. The Tiger secondary is set to be replenished with at least three prospects with cornerback potential within a group averaging better than 6-feet in height. Geographically, about 40% of the class is from the local area in Missouri and Illinois, something Eli Drinkwitz continues from the successful Tiger coaches of yesteryear. -- Garcia, Jr.

North Carolina State

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 6

NC State had several specific needs during the 2021 recruiting cycle and while coach Dave Doeren's collection of talent thus far might not register on the national scale, he and his staff hit all their marks .... and then some.

First priority after going through three quarterbacks and ranking dead last in the ACC in scoring offense in conference games was finding a franchise quarterback capable of coming in and competing for the starting job right away. And they got that in Aaron McLaughlin.

Priority No. 2 was adding depth, speed and talent to a secondary that ranked 11th in the ACC in pass defense in each of the past two seasons. Again, mission accomplished with the addition of corners Mario Love and Nate Evans, and safety Sean Brown. Evans was a particularly good get, since they flipped him from Tennessee.

The final goal was to replenish the tight end room with four TEs scheduled to graduate after this season (although Dylan Autenreith has since been granted a sixth year) ... and they got two good ones in twins Cedric and Fredrick Seabrough.

Just as big as the positional needs was the need land some of North Carolina's top prospects to at least somewhat cool the perception that Doeren and his staff are getting owned by Mack Brown down the road at UNC. They've been successful to a certain extent by getting commitments from LB Jordan Poole, DE Travail Price and WR Micah Crowell -- all SIAA1000 selections. -- Brett Friedlander, All Wolfpack

Ole Miss

Total Commits: 12

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 4

Ole Miss clearly needed help in the secondary, and so far it's something they've been addressing very well in the 2021 recruiting class that currently stands at 12 commits. Coming into the 2020 season, the Rebels project as the nation's No. 40 defense by SP+. but pass coverage has been a significant problem in recent history. In the 2019 season, the team ranked No. 120 in the nation in passing yards allowed, surrendering 278.3 yards per game. That comes after a 2018 season in which they ranked No. 110.

Of the three returning starters in the secondary, one is a junior and two are seniors – they need help in that secondary, and it seems like reinforcements are on the way. Of the 12 committed players currently in the Ole Miss class, four are defensive backs and another is an athlete that projects as a corner. Highlighting the group are a trio of SI All-American Candidates in safeties Dink Jackson and Elijah Sabbatini and athlete Kendrick Breedlove.

Additionally, Ole Miss could also use some help at receiver and among the offensive line, two other places they have SI All-American Candidate commits. Last season, Elijah Moore was the only receiver on the Rebel roster to record more than 200 receiving yards. He'll likely be a pro by the start of the 2021 season so the team will need some space there. SI All-American Candidate and commit Bralon Brown should have a chance to see playing time immediately at that spot. -- Nate Gabler, The Grove Report

Penn State

Total Commits: 13

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 5

The Nittany Lions got a marquee tackle in Landon Tengwall and delivered on their need in the secondary, largely with safeties Jaylen Reed and Zakee Wheatley. Lonnie White Jr. is in an intriguing prospect at receiver, though he could wind up playing baseball, and quarterback Sean Clifford’s brother Liam is a receiver to watch. Perhaps one underrated prospect: Kicker Sander Sahaydak from Pennsylvania, who landed a coveted scholarship in a smallish class for Penn State. -- Mark Wogenrich, All Penn State

Pittsburgh

Total Commits: 18

SI99 Commits: 1

Premium Position Commits: 5

Sitting with 18 commitments, Pitt is another ACC team enjoying a solid harvest during this 2021 cycle. The group is headlined by IDL Elliot Donald, No. 92 in the SI99 and our No. 10 IDL prospect. The last name should sound familiar to Panther fans, as Elliot’s uncle, Aaron, starred for Pitt from 2010-2013. Head coach Pat Narduzzi is a defensive-oriented coach, yet does have a big pocket-passer en route from Texas in QB Nate Yarnell. The Panthers have a quartet of offensive linemen in this class, including a pair of OTs in Terrence Ranki and Brandon Honorable. Joining Donald in the defensive trenches will be Edge prospect Nahki Johnson, plus Narduzzi has opted to bring in four players to supplement the backend, led by CB Khalil Anderson. While Pitt has four in-state pledges, this class does feature out-of-state talent from Florida, Georgia and Virginia, among others. -- Weathersby II

Virginia Tech

Total Commits: 22

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 6

The Virginia Tech haul isn't necessarily as top-heavy as programs in the top 25 but it has a bit of everything going for it from a positoinal perspective, led by uber athletic, developmental quarterback Tahj Bullock. The Hokies also boast some interesting legacy prospects on defense in linebacker Jack Hollifield and defensive back Jalen Stroman. That secondary unit could very well line up in a traditional grouping with cornerbacks DJ Harvey and Shawn Asbury II complimenting the bigger pair of Stroman and Jalen Hoyle as safety projections. Hokie commitments are also well spread under Justin Fuente, representing 10 different states to date. Kenji Christian, a versatile bigger back with some receiving traits out of Alabama may be the sleeper of the group. -- Garcia, Jr.

West Virginia

Total Commits: 14

SI99 Commits: 0

Premium Position Commits: 5

[Fits and Needs for West Virginia's 2021 Recruiting Class via Mountaineer Maven]

