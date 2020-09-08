SI All-American Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings Revealed

SI All-American today unveiled its Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings -- the top college football recruiting classes in the 2021 cycle ahead of the 2020 football season kicking off at the Power Five level.

The Top 25 stems from current verbal commitments to date following the release of the Preseason SI99 prospect rankings and top 10 rankings across 14 different positions, including honorable mention selections for each spot.

"It's natural to progress from the release of the SI99 to the team recruiting rankings now that the picture of the top prospects in the class is that much clearer," John Garcia, Jr. said. "We also felt the need to continue to pursue a subjective ranking with the developing classes based on what SI All-American values the most with college projection, reemphasizing the quality at the top of each class just as the season gets going. There will not be an emphasis placed on volume but a premium placed on elite talent."

The rankings process, which will continue to be updated throughout the fall and spring, emphasizes three key components of any college football recruiting class -- high-end talent acquisition, a focus on premium positions and addressing team-specific needs.

“We feel acquiring quality at our four premium positions of quarterback, offensive tackle -- specifically left tackle -- pass-rusher and cornerback is imperative when building a recruiting class, as these are undoubtedly the most valued positions on a roster," Edwin Weathersby II said. "Those positions are the core spots that require quality talent to build a successful and competitive football team. Programs obtaining high-end commitments to maintain superb depth on their rosters at those specific positions strongly structure themselves to get solid on-field production and contribution from their recruiting class as a whole, since those positions affect winning and losing more than others on the field.”

Among the Top 25 highlights:

The SEC and Big Ten each notched 7 programs within the Top 25, most by any conference, followed by the ACC (including Notre Dame) with 5, the Pac-12 at 4 and the Big 12 with 2.

23 of the Top 25 programs already have a quarterback on the commitment list.

No. 12 Tennessee has the most verbal commitments to date (26) while No. 13 Auburn (13) has the least among Top 25 programs.

The Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are as follows:

1. Ohio State

19 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99

2. Alabama

21 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99

3. Clemson

15 Verbal Commitments, 7 in the SI99

4. Georgia

16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99

5. LSU

18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

6. Michigan

21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

7. Florida

24 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

8. Oregon

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

9. Miami

22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

10. Oklahoma

14 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

11. Notre Dame

18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

12. Tennessee

26 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99

13. Auburn

13 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99

14. North Carolina

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

15. USC

18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

16. Texas

17 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

17. Texas A & M

14 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

18. Washington

15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

19. Wisconsin

16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

20. Minnesota

16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99

21. Arizona State

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

22. Iowa

17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

23. Maryland

20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

24. Nebraska

18 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99

25. Florida State

15 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99

Class Breakdowns

No. 1-No. 5 | 5-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25

More SI All-American Coverage

The Latest on the Top 5 Uncommitted SI99 Recruits

Top WR Corps Already Committed to P5 Programs

Senior Prospects SIAA Wants to see in Action

Inaugural SI All-American SI99 Released

Prospects Knocking on the Door of the SI99

College Programs Dominating the SI99

SIAA's 2021 Rankings by Position

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.