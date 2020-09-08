SI All-American Top 25 Football Recruiting Class Rankings Revealed
SI All-American
SI All-American today unveiled its Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings -- the top college football recruiting classes in the 2021 cycle ahead of the 2020 football season kicking off at the Power Five level.
The Top 25 stems from current verbal commitments to date following the release of the Preseason SI99 prospect rankings and top 10 rankings across 14 different positions, including honorable mention selections for each spot.
"It's natural to progress from the release of the SI99 to the team recruiting rankings now that the picture of the top prospects in the class is that much clearer," John Garcia, Jr. said. "We also felt the need to continue to pursue a subjective ranking with the developing classes based on what SI All-American values the most with college projection, reemphasizing the quality at the top of each class just as the season gets going. There will not be an emphasis placed on volume but a premium placed on elite talent."
The rankings process, which will continue to be updated throughout the fall and spring, emphasizes three key components of any college football recruiting class -- high-end talent acquisition, a focus on premium positions and addressing team-specific needs.
“We feel acquiring quality at our four premium positions of quarterback, offensive tackle -- specifically left tackle -- pass-rusher and cornerback is imperative when building a recruiting class, as these are undoubtedly the most valued positions on a roster," Edwin Weathersby II said. "Those positions are the core spots that require quality talent to build a successful and competitive football team. Programs obtaining high-end commitments to maintain superb depth on their rosters at those specific positions strongly structure themselves to get solid on-field production and contribution from their recruiting class as a whole, since those positions affect winning and losing more than others on the field.”
Among the Top 25 highlights:
- The SEC and Big Ten each notched 7 programs within the Top 25, most by any conference, followed by the ACC (including Notre Dame) with 5, the Pac-12 at 4 and the Big 12 with 2.
- 23 of the Top 25 programs already have a quarterback on the commitment list.
- No. 12 Tennessee has the most verbal commitments to date (26) while No. 13 Auburn (13) has the least among Top 25 programs.
The Top 25 Team Recruiting Rankings are as follows:
1. Ohio State
19 Verbal Commitments, 10 in the SI99
2. Alabama
21 Verbal Commitments, 8 in the SI99
3. Clemson
15 Verbal Commitments, 7 in the SI99
4. Georgia
16 Verbal Commitments, 5 in the SI99
5. LSU
18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
6. Michigan
21 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
7. Florida
24 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99
8. Oregon
18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
9. Miami
22 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
10. Oklahoma
14 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
11. Notre Dame
18 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
12. Tennessee
26 Verbal Commitments, 4 in the SI99
13. Auburn
13 Verbal Commitments, 3 in the SI99
14. North Carolina
16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
15. USC
18 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
16. Texas
17 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
17. Texas A&M
14 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
18. Washington
15 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
19. Wisconsin
16 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
20. Minnesota
16 Verbal Commitments, 2 in the SI99
21. Arizona State
20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
22. Iowa
17 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
23. Maryland
20 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
24. Nebraska
18 Verbal Commitments, 1 in the SI99
25. Florida State
15 Verbal Commitments, 0 in the SI99
Class Breakdowns
No. 1-No. 5 | 5-10 | 11-15 | 16-20 | 21-25
