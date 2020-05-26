BCBulletin
Boston College Makes Top 6 for Class of 2021 S Daymon David

A.J. Black

Boston College made the cut for much sought after safety Daymond David, who announced his Top 6 schools on Twitter on Monday.

Also making the cut alongside the Eagles were the Miami Hurricanes, Indiana Hoosiers, Michigan Wolverines, Louisville Cardinals and Oklahoma Sooners.

Primarily being recruited by defensive backs coach Aazaar Abdul Rahim, the six-foot-one & 172-pound prospect from Franklin HS (MD) is ranked as the No. 47 safety in the nation and the No. 19 prospect in the state of Maryland according to 247Sports' in-house rankings. 

This announcement again shows what kind of recruiter Rahim is in the DMV area. While they haven't landed him, it is a very positive sign to see the Eagles battling programs like Oklahoma and Miami. 

Checking out the film of this recruit, his incredibly physical play style pops off the tape, as he regularly goes for the big hit. Damon told AllSooners that he models his game after the late Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor, which doesn't come as a surprise considering his hometown of Reisterstown is less than hour from FedEx Field.

In his junior season, he finished with 67 tackles (42 solo), four interceptions, one forced fumble and 2.0 sacks.

Boston College currently has been building a deep roster of defensive backs already landing Jalen Cheek, Kani Walker, Jalen McCain, and Shawn Gates. It wouldn't be surprising if the Eagles added a couple more defensive backs, and Daymon David could be one of those targets. 

