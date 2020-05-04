BCBulletin
2021 CB Shawn Gates Commits To Boston College

A.J. Black

Boston College landed Shawn Gates from Akron, Ohio defensive back, who committed to the Eagles on Monday.

Gates a 6'0 cornerback, is a three star cornerback with offers from Michigan State, Iowa State, Akron, Ball State, Buffalo and multiple other MAC schools. He is currently the 28th ranked recruit in the state of Ohio. 

Gates is the third defensive back of the class joining Kani Walker and Jalen Cheek. The Boston College recruiting staff has been on fire lately, adding six recruits this week. They have already landed Cheek, Andre Porter, Dante Reynolds, Lewis Bond, and a mystery recruit who could be committing this evening. 

The highlight film of Shawn Gates shows a recruit that can do what cornerbacks need to do at high level. He's physical, and has good size that can get up and grab passes when receivers are targeted. 

Boston College currently has the 35th ranked recruiting class accoring to 247sports, and 42nd per Rivals. What has stuck out amongst this class is the level of recruits Jeff Hafley has brought in. All of these recruits have multiple major program offers, and still chose Boston College. Hafley has spoken about bringing up the profile of the program, and has shown that he has begun that process. 

Stay tuned for more updates as the evening progresses. 

