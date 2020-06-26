Boston College Makes Top 7 for '21 SG Casey Simmons

Boston College basketball continues to get good news on the recruiting trail as they have made the Top 7 for local Top 150 recruit Casey Simmons:

Simmons, a Milton Massachusetts native, comes in ranked at #103 nationally according to 247sports. He is the #2 recruit in the state, a four star recruit that is only behind Bennett Pitcher who recently committed to Harvard. The junior's top seven is rounded out with Princeton, Yale, Northwestern, Miami, Texas and Pittsburgh.

The highly touted recruit from Milton Academy is currently on the Mass Rivals AAU team. Current BC players DeMarr Langford, Makai Ashton Langford and Justin Vander Baan all were members of this team.

Boston College is also in the Top 7 for other highly sought after local forward Gianni Thompson out of the Brimmer and May School in Chestnut Hill.

Earlier in April we broke down Boston College's scholarship situation, and showed that the 2021 recruiting class could be a big one if Christian decides to go that route. BC currently has five (six if they don't fill the last 2020 slot) slots open for the 2021 season. Some of those most likely will be filled with grad transfers, but BC could go for 3-4 recruits if the choose to do so.

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on any recruiting updates on Casey Simmons.

