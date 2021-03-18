Boston College Makes Top 3 For Local OT Maleek McNeil

Boston College made the Top 3 for Maleek McNeil, a junior offensive tackle out of the Williston Northhampton School (MA). The three star recruit rounded out his list with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and Penn State Nittany Lions.

This is an interesting recruiting battle because it pits Boston College against one of their former coaches. Phil Trautwein, who took over as PSU offensive line coach after leaving Chestnut Hill is McNeil's primary recruiter. While Rutgers has been one of the hottest northeast teams on the recruiting trail. McNeil was offered by the Eagles, back in May of 2020.

Boston College already has three local recruits for the class of 2022: tight end Matt Ragan, offensive lineman Jack Funke and wide receiver Joseph Griffin II. The Eagles also have two offensive linemen committed to this class, with Funke recently joined by Connecticut/Tennessee tackle Noah Clifford.

You can check out McNeil's HUDL film below:

