Jeff Hafley's staff looks to be locked in on another transfer in the portal

Boston College continues to feel out the transfer portal, offering Samford safety Chris Edmunds on Saturday. The 6-2 215 pound transfer, had three interceptions this past season to go along with 40 tackles. Against Florida he had seven tackles and a pass break up.

Edmunds biggest season came in the COVID-19 abbreviated 2021 spring season. He was named first team all SoCon Conference, and was named by multiple outlets as an FCS All American. Missouri, Georgia Tech and New Mexico State have all also offered the safety, who will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Boston College's safety position is in a bit of flux after this season. Deon Jones and Jahmin Muse both entered the transfer portal, while Mike Palmer has graduated. BC has Jaiden Woodbey and Jason Maitre returning, but Hafley likes to roll out multiple defensive backs, so experienced depth looks like it could be something the staff is looking for.

The Eagles now have been linked to two offers in the transfer portal with an offer going out to defensive end Marcus Bradley out of Vanderbilt.

Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022? Jahmin Muse - Safety Transferred to Buffalo Deon Jones - Safety Transferred to James Madison Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker Transferred to Eastern Michigan Kobay White - Wide Receiver Destination Unknown Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker Destination Unknown

Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC