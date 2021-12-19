Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Boston College Offers Safety Transfer Chris Edmunds

    Jeff Hafley's staff looks to be locked in on another transfer in the portal
    Author:

    Boston College continues to feel out the transfer portal, offering Samford safety Chris Edmunds on Saturday. The 6-2 215 pound transfer, had three interceptions this past season to go along with 40 tackles. Against Florida he had seven tackles and a pass break up.

    Edmunds biggest season came in the COVID-19 abbreviated 2021 spring season. He was named first team all SoCon Conference, and was named by multiple outlets as an FCS All American. Missouri, Georgia Tech and New Mexico State have all also offered the safety, who will have two years of eligibility remaining. 

    Boston College's safety position is in a bit of flux after this season. Deon Jones and Jahmin Muse both entered the transfer portal, while Mike Palmer has graduated. BC has Jaiden Woodbey and Jason Maitre returning, but Hafley likes to roll out multiple defensive backs, so experienced depth looks like it could be something the staff is looking for. 

    The Eagles now have been linked to two offers in the transfer portal with an offer going out to defensive end Marcus Bradley out of Vanderbilt.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    Notable Boston College Football Transfers

    Which Eagles are planning on playing elsewhere in 2022?

    Jahmin Muse - Safety

    JahminMuse

    Transferred to Buffalo

    Deon Jones - Safety

    DeonJones

    Transferred to James Madison

    Joseph Sparacio - Linebacker

    JosephSparacio

    Transferred to Eastern Michigan

    Kobay White - Wide Receiver

    KobayWhite

    Destination Unknown

    Aaron Boumerhi- Kicker

    aaronboumerhi

    Destination Unknown

    Join our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

    You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

    Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

    Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

    USATSI_17099593_168388155_lowres
    Recruiting

    Boston College Offers Safety Transfer Chris Edmunds

    27 seconds ago
    Comment
    USATSI_16880483_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Boston College Offers Transfer DL Marcus Bradley

    17 hours ago
    Comment
    USATSI_11199566_168388155_lowres
    Football

    Disney and Youtube Fail To Come To Agreement: ESPN Gone For Many

    Dec 18, 2021
    Comment
    IMG_0096
    Recruiting

    '22 WR RJ Maryland Decommits From Boston College

    Dec 17, 2021
    Comment
    TraeBarry
    Football

    Hafley Gives Update on Trae Barry's Status For Bowl Game & '22

    Dec 17, 2021
    Comment
    FGkQ8KPWQAEFiwQ
    Football

    Morning Bulletin: Where Did BC Improve Most In Class of '22 Recruiting Class?

    Dec 17, 2021
    Comment
    JeffHafley
    Recruiting

    Five Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's National Signing Day Press Conference

    Dec 16, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_15727710_168388155_lowres
    Basketball

    Grading BC Men's Basketball After First Month

    Dec 16, 2021
    Comment
    USATSI_17298003_168388155_lowres
    Hockey

    Jack St. Ivany to Become Face of Tom Brady Brand

    Dec 16, 2021
    Comment