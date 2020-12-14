SI.com
Auburn's Firing of Gus Malzahn Has Implications for Boston College Recruiting

A.J. Black

On Sunday, Auburn fired head coach Gus Malzahn after eight years in charge of the Tigers. Normally we wouldn't address SEC coaching changes on BC Bulletin but this could have major implications on one of Boston College's top remaining recruits, linebacker Trevin Wallace. 

It was only a few weeks that Wallace, a four star linebacker, and ranked #75 in the country by 247sports.com, decommitted from the Eagles. All signs pointed to the Georgia native staying close to home and signing with Malzahn and the Tigers. But this coaching change could impact his decision. Heading into early national signing day this Wednesday, Auburn more than likely will not have head coach come Wednesday. 

Sources tell me that Boston College is still pushing for Wallace, who would be a great fit in Jeff Hafley's defense. Recently the Eagles landed fellow linebacker Bryce Steele, but could still fit in Wallace on their roster. They will still have to contend with Auburn, along with other SEC programs like Tennessee and Ole Miss.

Early national signing day is Wednesday, and it is unclear whether Wallace will sign then or wait until the later signing period to make his decision. With the uncertainty at Auburn he might decide that it makes more sense to wait it out and figure out the situation with the Tigers. 

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on the recruitment of Trevin Wallace. 

