Auburn Fires Head Coach Gus Malzahn

Auburn has fired head coach Gus Malzahn, the school announced on Sunday. 

Malzahn has been the school's head coach since 2013 and has led the school to seven consecutive bowl game appearances prior to this season. This year, Auburn is 6–4, which would be the second-worst season in Malzahn's tenure with the Tigers in terms of winning percentage. He was 68–35 overall and 39–27 in the SEC in eight years at Auburn.

According to The Athletic's Stewart Mandel, Malzahn's buyout is $21.45 million. 

"After evaluating the state of the Auburn football program, we've decided that it was time to make a change in leadership," direct of athletics Allen Green said in a statement. "We appreciate everything that Gus did for the program over the last eight seasons. We will begin a search immediately for a coach that can help the Auburn program consistently compete at the highest level." 

The Tigers advanced to the BCS Championship in 2013, Malzahn's first season, but have only ended the season within the top 10 of the AP rankings one other time.

Auburn plays Mississippi State on Dec. 12. Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has been named the school's interim head coach.

