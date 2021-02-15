Boston College Continues To Build Impressive Group of Walk Ons

Walk on recruits are part of every college football program. They play an important role not only as scout players during practice, but in some cases they jump into the starting lineup. The last two seasons, quarterback Dennis Grosel started for the Eagles, after coming to Boston College as a walk on.

This off-season Boston College has landed a trio of impressive walk ons that could play roles that transcend the typical role of a walk on. Last week the Eagles added Emmett Hanna, a defensive back from St.Ignatius (OH). Sources I have talked to explained that he had a solid offer list, and has the talent to play at this level. As a junior he notched 32 tackles, an interception and a pair of pass defenses for his squad.

The Eagles also added quarterback Andrew Butler from DePaul (NJ), who is arriving at BC after competing in a tough high school conference. In 2020 he threw for 1484 yards along with 11 touchdowns to go with four interceptions. In a full season, his junior year he threw for 2853 yards, to go with 27 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

One of the most impressive walk ons that Boston College has added in this class was Tony Muse, an athlete out of Lawrence Academy. Muse, a speedy running back, is a track star in high school specializing in the 100 meter. The young walk on had an offer from Michigan that he earned very early in his high school career. Not only is he a player that fits the speed profile the Eagles are trying to build, but he adds another link in the valuable recruiting pipeline at Lawrence Academy that has brought player like Finn Dirstine, AJ Dillon and Joey Luchetti to the Heights.

While these players may not start during their time at Boston College, they will play valuable roles on the roster. Adding quality depth is something that is critical to the success of the program, even at the walk on level. Head coach Jeff Hafley and his staff have already started to do just that.

