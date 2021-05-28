Boston College Makes Top 7 For DB Cam Johnson

Eagles are in good shape with the defensive back from Baltimore

The Boston College Eagles have made the finalist list for defensive back Cam Johnson out of St. Frances Academy in Baltimore (MD).

Johnson, a 6-0 cornerback also put Maryland, West Virginia, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Penn State and Virginia Tech on his list. According to 247sports.com, he is a high three star recruit and ranked the 40th best cornerback in the country.

St. Frances Academy has become a hot bed for Boston College recruiting under Jeff Hafley and his assistant head coach Aazaar Abdul-Rahim. Last season the Eagles landed star recruit Clinton Burton Jr, while this season they have Jamal Hood currently committed. SFA is considered one of the top football high school programs in the area.

Boston College currently has one cornerback committed, with Hood, who committed last season. Last week Sione Hala from St. John Bosco Prep in California pledged to the Eagle, but he looks to play more of the safety-linebacker. Boston College has a pair of defensive back visitors coming to Chestnut Hill, A'Khoury Lyde from New Jersey and Noble Thomas from Florida.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles