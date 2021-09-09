'22 Guard Chas Kelley Includes Boston College In Top Four

Chas Kelley, a '22 guard from Texas has trimmed his list to four, and Boston College made that final cut. A '22 senior, Kelley also listed three schools on his list that include: Butler, DePaul and George Mason.

Kelley recently completed his Boston College visit, but most likely will not make a decision for a few weeks. The 6-5 guard still has a visit planned with one of his finalists. The senior eliminated Ohio and Rutgers from his list.

Earl Grant has been using an "underdog" pitch with many of his recruits. Kelley, who is not ranked, would fit that mold, and in fact he told Adam Zagoria of Zags Blog that Grant mentioned that to him during one of their many phone calls.

“Boston College offers the perfect balance between education and basketball. Coach [Earl] Grant and staff have really embraced every aspect of who I am as a person and a player. New staff, new facilities, and the opportunity to play in the ACC is exciting to me. It won’t be easy to come from the bottom of the ACC, but I’ve been an underdog my whole life.”

Boston College recently received a commitment from Donald Hand Jr, a Top 100 guard from Virginia Beach (VA). We spoke to the guard after his commitment, and if you are a premium member you can read why he decided on Boston College.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for any breaking news regarding Chas Kelley.

