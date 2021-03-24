'22 Georgia Athlete CJ Clinkscales Commits to Boston College

Boston College landed another commitment on Wednesday, as '22 athlete CJ Clinkscales (Buford, GA) announced his decision on Twitter:

Clinkscales, a three star athlete, also had offers from Colorado, West Virginia and a variety of group of five schools. He, along with teammate and fellow BC offer VJ Payne recently unofficially visited Boston College, and according to the recruit it went incredibly well. He is an athlete that could play either side of the ball, either as running back or defensive back.

In his tweet he explained why he chose the Eagles. He thanked the coaches, explaining that "they have been real with me since day one." Also he mentioned that the virtual hospitality was great, and that the staff did an excellent job answering his questions and putting his family at ease.

With Clinkscales verbally committing, the next name to watch for is his teammate. VJ Payne, who plays a hybrid/linebacker role would be a good fit for Tem Lukabu's defense. They are also close with Ryland Gandy, a defense back from the same high school. Could Boston College land two or even three commitments from the same Georgia high school? Stay tuned.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics