Transfer Guard Brevin Galloway Commits To Boston College

Earl Grant gets his first commitment of his new tenure at Boston College

College of Charleston transfer guard Brevin Galloway announced today on Twitter that he has committed to Boston College. He will rejoin his former coach in Chestnut Hill.

Galloway is a grad student guard who missed almost all of 2020-21 due to a knee injury he sustained early in the season. After the season ended, and Grant took the job at BC, he entered the transfer portal. He had a list of finalists that include VCU, Vanderbilt, Kansas State, Hofstra and remaining at College of Charleston.

Galloway was a star during Grant's time in Columbia, averaging 11 points per game in 2019-20, and 15.3 this past season. A good outside shooter, he hit 41% of his three pointers this year, and 36.3% in '19-20. He scored a season high 27 points against Marshall on December 9th.

This is the first addition to a team that has been decimated by transfers and graduation. Galloway most likely would fill one of the guard roles that as left behind by the trio of Kelly, Heath and Tabbs. He most likely will have one year of eligibility with Boston College.

