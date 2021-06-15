Daveon Crouch: Commitment Analysis

Are you looking for the inside scoop on Boston College football recruiting? Subscribe to BC Bulletin, with in-depth and exclusive information brought to you by AJ Black, a name you can trust and his staff. Subscribe today and get the first month of an annual membership for just $1, or a full annual membership at an almost 20% discount!

On Tuesday, Daveon Crouch a linebacker from Wharton School, Tampa (FL) pledged to the Eagles. The junior is the first true linebacker to commit in this class, joining Sione Hala, who is more of a hybrid safety. Why is this is a big deal for the Eagles? Let's evaluate.

Here is our scouting report on the commit:



Name: Daveon Clifford

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6'1

Weight: 220 pounds

247 Ranking: Not rated by the recruiting service

Rivals Ranking: No Ranking

Other Offers: Arizona

Main Recruiter: Sean Duggan

Highlights:

Recruiting Roundup: Another recruit who secretly made a trip to Chestnut Hill last weekend. Hafley's staff was in early on Crouch, and got to him before Don Brown and the Arizona Wildcats offered. That was a big deal for Crouch who told BC Bulletin. "I was talking to coach Tem (Lukabu), I was surprised but happy that’s my dreams are coming true," explained Crouch. Clearly he is being recruited on the defensive side of the ball, as Lukabu explained what he liked. "He liked the way I came off the ball, I have good hands, and how physical I get."

Scouting Report: Crouch is explosive, specifically on defense, hence why he was recruited on that side of the ball. A hard hitter who hits like a linebacker but moves like a safety. He is going to be incredibly versatile when he gets to the next level as Jeff Hafley, Sean Duggan and Tem Lukabu will be able to move him all over the field. He can move in coverage, or play closer to the line. Played a lot of defensive line last season at Wharton, but has the athlete profile that will find him playing time on a defense that requires that.

Projection: The athleticism is there for Crouch to be an impact player in Jeff Hafley's 4-2-5 defense. He has the versatility to find playing time immediately but may need some time adjusting and working on technique. But there is no reason that Daveon Crouch couldn't be an everyday starter, at either linebacker or hybrid for multiple seasons in Chestnut Hill.

