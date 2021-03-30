'22 Athlete Daveon Crouch Feeling "The Love" From Boston College

Boston College recently made an offer to Tampa (FL) athlete Daveon Crouch. Currently not ranked by 247sports.com, Crouch has had a busy week adding an offer from the Eagles and the Arizona Wildcats.

Shortly after he received his offer Crouch spoke with BC Bulletin.

It was defensive coordinator Tem Lukabu that made the offer to the rising senior. "I was talking to coach Tem (Lukabu), I was surprised but happy that’s my dreams are coming true," explained Crouch. Clearly he is being recruited on the defensive side of the ball, as Lukabu explained what he liked. "He liked the way I came off the ball, I have good hands, and how physical I get."

The offer is new to Crouch, and Boston College is a school he is just getting familiar with. "I have to look more in to them but so far they showed a lot of love and I like that," he explained to BC Bulletin. He is starting to envision the type of program that he would like to be a part of "I look at the fan bases, the area, education, and love."

Crouch is still examining his options, but explained that he would like to visit Boston College when the dead period is over.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates on the recruiting of Daveon Crouch. You can check out his HUDL film below.

Photo courtesy of BC Athletics/Anthony Garro