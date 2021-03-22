Alabama '22 OLB Deuce Spurlock II In Constant Contact With Boston College

Boston College under Jeff Hafley has begun to build pipelines into the talent rich state of Alabama. Earlier in the cycle, his staff offered '22 OLB Deuce Spurlock II from Madison Academy High School.

Rated a three star recruit by 247sports.com, the junior already has over fifteen offers including Washington State, Mississippi State, Western Kentucky, and Memphis. Recently we spoke with the recruit about his relationship with Boston College, and where the Eagles stand in his recruitment.

Since receiving his offer, Spurlock has been in touch with Boston College frequently. "I talk to them everyday," he explained. "I talk to Coach (Sean) Duggan the most." The school and program has stuck out to the Alabama native. "The football team is a brotherhood and they are very close and also the academic part of the school is great. One of the best in the country."

Currently Boston College does not have any linebackers committed in the Class of '22. Spurlock said that he "most definitely" wants to visit Chestnut Hill as soon as it allowed, but he is keeping an open mind about the other programs that have offered and are recruiting him. "Really they all are showing me what they have to offer so it’s hard to choose."

Photo courtesy of Anthony Garro/BCEagles.com