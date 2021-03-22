FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Alabama '22 OLB Deuce Spurlock II In Constant Contact With Boston College

Eagles are battling for an impressive outside linebacker from Alabama
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College under Jeff Hafley has begun to build pipelines into the talent rich state of Alabama. Earlier in the cycle, his staff offered '22 OLB Deuce Spurlock II from Madison Academy High School. 

Rated a three star recruit by 247sports.com, the junior already has over fifteen offers including Washington State, Mississippi State, Western Kentucky, and Memphis. Recently we spoke with the recruit about his relationship with Boston College, and where the Eagles stand in his recruitment. 

Since receiving his offer, Spurlock has been in touch with Boston College frequently. "I talk to them everyday," he explained. "I talk to Coach (Sean) Duggan the most." The school and program has stuck out to the Alabama native. "The football team is a brotherhood and they are very close and also the academic part of the school is great. One of the best in the country."

 Currently Boston College does not have any linebackers committed in the Class of '22. Spurlock said that he "most definitely" wants to visit Chestnut Hill as soon as it allowed, but he is keeping an open mind about the other programs that have offered and are recruiting him. "Really they all are showing me what they have to offer so it’s hard to choose."

Stay tuned, BC Bulletin will have more recruiting news as it becomes available. 

You May Also Enjoy

Boston College Makes Top 3 For Local OT Maleek McNeil

Recruiting Notebook, March 19, 2021.

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Photo courtesy of Anthony Garro/BCEagles.com

mHM8Gzwg
Recruiting

Alabama '22 OLB Deuce Spurlock II In Constant Contact With Boston College

EvMWMWsVEAEZAr6
Baseball

Tar Heels Score 9th Inning Run To Down Boston College 5-4 in Series Finale

EthFAv8VgAIef82
Hockey

Locked on Boston College: Destination Albany

20CB9B7D-7F98-40A7-92B9-14D0AEDF5733
Hockey

Boston College To Face Notre Dame In NCAA Men's Hockey Tournament

CJFelder
Basketball

CJ Felder Enters the Transfer Portal

Ev690KhVgAAEZ7X
Baseball

Eagles Ride Timely Hitting, Strong Start To Defeat UNC 10-3

Screen Shot 2021-03-20 at 3.24.22 PM
Football

Three Takeaways From Jeff Hafley's Saturday Press Conference

steffonmitchell
Recruiting

Earl Grant Busy On Recruiting Trail

EwufwuIWEAEKkIG
Baseball

UNC Rides Early Offense To 9-3 Win Over Boston College