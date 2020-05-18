BCBulletin
'21 NJ Linebacker Donovan Ezeiruaku Feels Great About Boston College Offer

A.J. Black

Boston College recently offered '21 Donovan Ezeiruaku, an outside linebacker from Williamstown, New Jersey

Ezeiruaku spoke with BC Bulletin about his recruitment, and what the Boston College offer meant to him. 

The 6-3 junior, currently does not have a star ranking on 247sports. Boston College was his first Power 5 offer, but he did have a series of solid other offers including Temple, Northern Illinois, Army and Old Dominion. He also had a list of offers from smaller schools like URI, Villanova, Yale and Holy Cross. 

When talking to recruits, you may hear the same criteria in terms of schools they are considering. Ezeiruaku is much more detailed than that. When asked what he was looking for he had a very specific "must have" list that included the ability to play early or redshirt, strong academics, a family environment (feeling loved by the coaches), state of the art facilities, being prepared for life and the NFL, internships, and location. 

Being the first Power 5 school to offer stood out to Ezeiruaku, who also liked Boston College because of their strong athletics. "Receiving the offer felt great" Ezeiruaku said. "I was very appreciative and my family was extremely excited as well." He was also impressed with the coaching staff saying "it is evident that this is an experienced crew and they could definitely prepare me for the next level."

While being recruited as a linebacker, Ezeiruaku would bring a lot of versatility to the Eagles defense. He plays defensive end, and can move to inside linebacker if needed. His tapes are impressive. He lines up all over the field, and has some raw power and  a high motor to get past offensive linemen, and sheds blocks well based on his film. He has good size and speed as well. When asked about his play he said "I feel I can kill tackles with my speed and my ability to bend and use my hands."

While some may get caught up in his offer sheet, this is the type of player that would have exploded in a camp. 

Donovan Ezeiruaku plans on making his decision this summer. Currently 247sports has him Crystal Ball'd to Boston College. He mentioned that he did not have a top list as of yet, but Boston College did stand out to him. 

BC Bulletin will keep you up to date on the recruitment of Donovan Ezeiruaku

