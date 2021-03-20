Earl Grant Busy On Recruiting Trail

New Boston College head coach Earl Grant hasn't publicly finalized a staff yet, but is already active on the recruiting trail. Over the past week he has hit up a handful of scholarship offers to Class of '22 recruits.

Here are some recruiting notes:

* The first offer that was made public was to '22 forward Reed Bailey of Brewster Academy (NH). It looks like Grant had a previous relationship with the recruit, as he had an offer from College of Charleston. He also holds offers from Sienna, Bryant and Holy Cross.

* Until he gets his staff it looks like Grant is hitting some of schools he is familiar with, as most of his offers were in the South Carolina area.

* Grant started really swinging for the fences later in the week. He offered '22 PF Perry Smith of South Carolina, a three star with offers from Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, Nebraska and Texas A&M. The biggest name he offered was Julian Phillips also of SC, a four star Power Forward and a Top 50 recruit. The 6'8 '22 recruit has a huge list of offers including Alabama, Florida, Clemson and Wake Forest.

* Have seen Boston College name listed with possible transfers. Yesterday, Boston College joined schools like Xavier, South Carolina, Butler and Dayton to reach out to Parker Fox of Northern State. The forward led the team with points per game (22.3), rebounds per game (9.9), blocks (74), steals (37), and field goals (190). With over 250 players in the portal already, and BC having quite a few spots to fill, expect Grant and his staff to be very active in the portal.

* Been asked a few times about Class of '21 recruits, or players that could come in and immediate make an impact for the Eagles. Most recruits are already off the market, as that cycle is complete, so don't expect Grant to be bringing in true freshmen other than Gianni Thompson who committed to the previous regime.

