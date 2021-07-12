Sports Illustrated home
Boston College Makes Top 7 For WR Jordan Anthony

A speedy wide receiver from Mississippi is still high on Boston College
Author:

Boston College made the Top 7 for '22 wide receiver Jordan Anthony from Tylertown (Miss.). The remainder of his list includes Syracuse, Houston, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Memphis and South Alabama. Anthony is set to announce his decision on July 27th.

Anthony took an unofficial visit to Boston College during a track and field event in Boston in May.  He also took an official to Syracuse last month. Even though Jeff Hafley's staff has three wide receivers (Ismael Zamor, RJ Maryland & Joseph Griffin II) on their roster, Anthony brings a skill set that would be hard to say no to. During his track season he ran a 10.33 100 yard dash back in April. He also self reports that he runs a 4.35 40 yard dash. Those are elite speed numbers. 

Even with those numbers it is hard to gauge whether he is still a take for Boston College. The Eagles as mentioned above have a trio of wide outs, and 22 recruits committed for the Class of 22. BC will be playing a numbers game from here on out in terms of accepting commitments. 

Anthony told SI All Syracuse earlier that what he is looking for is "Truthful and honest coaches," Anthony said. "Just got to feel like family and as soon as I step on campus being ready to complete. I want to be a true freshman (contributor)."

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for future updates on the recruitment of Jordan Anthony.

