Boston College Lands Commitment From '23 DE Jordan Mayer

Boston College had a busy weekend on campus with over a dozen visitors from around the country. Thomas Jefferson High School (PA) Jordan Mayer, a '23 defensive end was amongst those who checked out the campus and spring practices. On Saturday evening, the lengthy, athlete defender announced his commitment to the Eagles.

This was not the first time that Mayer had been on campus. Last summer, he spoke to BC Bulletin after checking out the campus in June, saying the visit was "unbelievable." The three star defensive end has a solid list of offers that include Rutgers, Duke, West Virginia and a handful of G5 offers.

Mayer is the fifth recruit to commit to the Class of '23

"I was very excited but remaining humble," he told BC Bulletin shortly after receiving his offer last summer "I was very happy when he told me but I got to keep my eye on the prize and show the Boston College coaches that i will perform and be ready for the next level!" Mayer was primarily recruited by defensive line coach Vince Oghobaase.

Mayer is a very solid get for the Eagles, at 6-4 240lb, and good athleticism he clearly fits into the mold of a defensive end with a good motor.

Boston College currently has four commitments for the Class of '23, including quarterback Jacobe Robinson (who also just visited Chestnut Hill), running back Datrell Jones and wide receiver Jaeden Skeete.

oin our forum to talk BC football, basketball, hockey and recruiting! Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC