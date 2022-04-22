'23 EDGE Jordan Mayer Decommits From Boston College

'23 EDGE defender Jordan Mayer, from Clairton (PA) announced on Twitter that he is decommitting from the Boston College Eagles. The three star recruit, committed to the Eagles back in March after an official visit to Chestnut Hill. This announcement came shortly before he also announced an offer from the Wisconsin Badgers.

Mayer during his visit to Boston College

"Nothing personal at all. I absolutely love everyone at Boston College," Mayer told BC Bulletin. "I love the campus. I just think I rushed it. I want to make sure I am 100 percent committed with no doubts. It's not fair to the coaches. The coaches at BC are seriously first class."

This is the second defensive lineman to decommit from the Eagles in 2023, as Catholic Memorial (MA) DL Boubacar Traore backed off his commitment last month.

Mayer was an intriguing commitment, because while his offer list and star rankings didn't jump off the page, his film did. The EDGE rusher was explosive and violent, and would have been a perfect fit for Jeff Hafley's aggressive defense. Earlier this week SI All American's John Garcia joined Locked on Boston College and praised Mayer as a cornerstone of this recruiting class.

With the loss of Mayer, Boston College is down to six committed recruits for the Class of '23. Quarterback Jacobe Robinson out of Texas, wide receiver Jaeden SKeete and running back Datrell Jones out of Catholic Memorial (MA), Brian Simms an EDGE out of Maryland and defensive tackle Eryx Daugherty from Michigan.

