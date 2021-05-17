Joseph Griffin Jr. Named WR MVP at Rivals Camp

Boston College '22 commit Joseph Griffin Jr. was named the WR MVP at the most recent Rivals Camp in New Jersey. The four star commit out of Springfield (MA), was also reportedly invited to the select Rivals Five Star Camp that will be held later this summer.

Griffin is one of the most exciting recruits Boston College has landed in the Class of '22. The Eagles landed the heralded wide receiver early in the recruitment process, and as his play has continued to develop, Griffin has seen his recruitment explode of last, grabbing a fourth star from 247sports.com, is now rated the #2 recruit in the state of Massachusetts, and also landing an offer from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Even with this added spotlight, Griffin has remained firm with his commitment to the Eagles.

Boston College currently has the 2nd ranked ACC recruiting class for 2022, and 17th in the country. The group is highlight by Griffin Jr., quarterback Peter Delaportas, defensive lineman Kwan Williams and defensive back Jamal Hood. The class could continue to take further shape as the recruiting dead period is set to end on May 31st.

Photo and video courtesy of BCEagles.com