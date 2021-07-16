'22 Commit Joseph Griffin II Named A Potential WR Breakout In SI All American Rankings

Another Boston College recruit is named to an SI All American watch list.

SI All American continued their positional breakdowns this week, most recently starting their break down of the wide receiver position. On Thursday, they listed numbers 11-25, and no Boston College wide outs were included. However, Springfield Central wide out Joseph Griffin was listed as a player to watch. The SIAA staff said:

"Boston College commit Joseph Griffin Jr. has an impressive size/speed combination that could result in him being a breakout player with a strong senior campaign."

Griffin, who is ranked a four star wide receiver by 247sports.com has had a busy offseason including an offer from Notre Dame. He recently was named WR MVP of the Rivals Camp series in New Jersey, and is reportedly heading to their Five Star Camp. The rising senior is also rated the #2 '22 recruit in the state of Massachusetts.

This is the second Boston College player to be named to an SI All American watch list. Earlier this summer, quarterback commit Peter Delaportas was named a QB to watch by the writers at SI All American.

Griffin is one of three wide receivers to commit to Boston College, joining Ismael Zamor, also of Massachusetts, and RJ Maryland a WR/TE combo from Texas.

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin as we will continue to bring you any other BC commitments who are added to the SI All American list.