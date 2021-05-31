Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
Search

Boston College Makes Top 6 For Arizona DE Lance Holtzclaw

The Eagles make the finalist list for a defensive end out of Arizona
Author:
Publish date:

Boston College made the Top 6 for three star Mesa (AZ) defensive end Lance Holtzclaw.

Originally from Dorchester, Massachusetts, moved to Desert Ridge in Mesa, where as a sophomore he put together a season of nine tackles for loss (27 total) and 18 hurries. His top six list also includes Boise State, Colorado, Oregon State, Vanderbilt and Washington. Back in October of 2020, he tweeted at Boston College recruiting assistant Jonathan DiBiaso--now with Vanderbilt--, about getting an offer, and only a day later he received one from the Eagles staff. 

Holtzclaw only has two of his visits scheduled for the summer, with trips to Oregon State (June 18) and Vanderbilt (June 5). The three star recruit (according to 247sports.com), is considered the 37th best defensive end in the country, and tenth ranked player in the state of Arizona.

Boston College currently does not have any defensive ends committed for the Class of 2022. However, the Eagles are in good shape with Donovan Spellman of North Carolina, Jimmy Smith of Buffalo, New York, and have a visit from four star defensive end Wilfredo Aybar in June. 

Lance Holtzclaw's HUDL film

You May Also Enjoy:

Boston College Stuns North Carolina To Advance to National Championship

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Bryce Steele

PFF Ranks All 130 Teams Ahead of 2021 Season

Commenting: To sign up for Discus our new commenting system, just use your Twitter, Facebook or email to register and you are in, very easy and quick to sign up! To find the find comment section just look below the Around the Web section below this article and get chatting! We would love to hear your thoughts and have you join our community!

Follow Us on Social Media:

Twitter: AJBlack_BC, @BulletinBC

Facebook: Click here to follow

Subscribe to Our Free Youtube Channel: Click Here

Helmet
Recruiting

Boston College Makes Top 6 For Arizona DE Lance Holtzclaw

MUPEyjgQ
Recruiting

List of Recruits Set Date To Visit Boston College (Updated on 5/13)

ZayFlowers
Football

Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: WR Zay Flowers

191718809_1128682620876228_7556819165318921594_n
Maroon & Gold+

'22 PF Perry Smith Schedules Visit With Boston College

USATSI_16178012_168388155_lowres
Olympic Sports

Boston College Lacrosse Wins National Championship Downing Syracuse 16-10

USATSI_16164499_168388155_lowres
Olympic Sports

National Championship, Boston College vs. Syracuse: Final Thoughts & Predictions

USATSI_16164421_168388155_lowres
Olympic Sports

NCAA National Championship Game, Boston College vs. Syracuse: How To Watch & Stream

USATSI_13702105_168388155_lowres
Maroon & Gold+

Booms & Busts of the Boston College 2016 Recruiting Class

JasonMaitre
Football

Stellar, Standard & Subar 2021: CB Jason Maitre