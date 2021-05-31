Boston College Makes Top 6 For Arizona DE Lance Holtzclaw

Boston College made the Top 6 for three star Mesa (AZ) defensive end Lance Holtzclaw.

Originally from Dorchester, Massachusetts, moved to Desert Ridge in Mesa, where as a sophomore he put together a season of nine tackles for loss (27 total) and 18 hurries. His top six list also includes Boise State, Colorado, Oregon State, Vanderbilt and Washington. Back in October of 2020, he tweeted at Boston College recruiting assistant Jonathan DiBiaso--now with Vanderbilt--, about getting an offer, and only a day later he received one from the Eagles staff.

Holtzclaw only has two of his visits scheduled for the summer, with trips to Oregon State (June 18) and Vanderbilt (June 5). The three star recruit (according to 247sports.com), is considered the 37th best defensive end in the country, and tenth ranked player in the state of Arizona.

Boston College currently does not have any defensive ends committed for the Class of 2022. However, the Eagles are in good shape with Donovan Spellman of North Carolina, Jimmy Smith of Buffalo, New York, and have a visit from four star defensive end Wilfredo Aybar in June.

Lance Holtzclaw's HUDL film

