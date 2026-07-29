Boston College Basketball Among Finalists for Three Highly Touted 2027, 2028 Recruits

With the summer already winding down, which signals the end of AAU season in basketball, it’s time to key in on some high school prospects in the class of 2027 and 2028 who Boston College is monitoring closely.

Three recruits, in particular, have reportedly narrowed down their choices to a select few schools, with BC among them.

Those players are 2027 combo guard Tre Keith out of Atlanta, Ga., 2027 point guard Antonio Pemberton, a consensus top-35 overall recruit out of Master’s Academy International in Stow, Mass., and 2028 forward Payton Wilson from Holy Cross in Flushing, N.Y.

Let’s now dive into each player and where things stand in the recruitment battle for them.

Tre Keith | Tri-Cities High School | Combo Guard | 6’3” | 4-Star

Keith is reportedly down to six schools in his recruitment, consisting of BC, Clemson, Virginia Tech, Mississippi State, Georgia Tech, and Saint Louis.

The No. 60 overall recruit in the class, per 247Sports, and a consensus four-star prospect (247, ESPN), the 6-foot-3 Keith was one of the most efficient scorers on the 3SSB circuit this summer, averaging 20.3 points per game and 1.09 points scored per possession on 47/42/73 shooting, along with five rebounds and three assists, as a member of the AE5 (Anthony Edwards Five) squad.

A quick and versatile scorer, Keith has improved his shooting and decision-making this summer, which is the reason his stock is rising fast within the recruiting landscape.

While he lacks height, his wingspan and hand width are well above average, and there is a rhythm to his game that helps space out and control the floor for himself and his teammates. He could work on being more confident with his own shot-creating abilities, but his performance on the circuit is certainly a positive sign of what’s to come.

Of his top six schools right now, BC and Clemson are the anticipated frontrunners, and his official visit to Chestnut Hill to meet with first-year head coach Luke Murray and his staff is scheduled for this upcoming fall, on Sept. 25.

Antonio Pemberton | The Masters Academy International | Point Guard | 6’1” | 4-Star

Pemberton, the No. 1 overall prospect from Mass. in the ‘27 class, has been on Murray’s radar ever since he stepped into the new role following his stint as an assistant coach to Dan Hurley at UConn, and it’s clear that Pemberton is reciprocating that interest.

On Wednesday, multiple announcements were made that Pemberton had narrowed down his list of schools to a final eight, which are BC, UCLA, Creighton, Marquette, Tennessee, Ohio State, Kansas, and Michigan State.

Listed at No. 46 in SportsCenter NEXT’s top-100 recruits in the country, the 6-foot-1 Pemberton led Mass Rivals AAU to the finals of the 3SSB circuit, averaging 24 points per game, which ranked first of all players on the circuit and led to Offensive MVP honors.

Out of the eight finalists, Pemberton has only visited Marquette, but BC is literally just down the road from The Masters Academy, where he will finish out his high school basketball career.

An intelligent scoring guard, Pemberton’s twitchy dribbling, lightning-quick jumper, and elite court vision make him one of the hardest players to defend in the country at his age.

Payton Wilson | Holy Cross | Forward | 6’9” | 4-Star

The No. 1 overall prospect from N.Y. in the 2028 class, Wilson recently spoke with basketball recruiting analysts Stock Risers, telling Jake Weingarten that BC, Notre Dame, and Utah are some of the heavy contenders for his commitment, but it’s still very early since he is only a rising junior.

In the second edition of the Hidden Gem series, Holy Cross/PSA Cardinals rising forward Payton Wilson talked recruiting with @Stockrisers. Talked Boston College, Notre Dame, Utah, and stemming Big East interest?



Primed for a breakout year in Queens.



🔗: https://t.co/9DJHTpr4GZ pic.twitter.com/8AEdDD1Vkz — Jake (@jakeweingarten) July 28, 2026

This summer, he earned invitations to both Nike Elite 100 and the Pangos All-American Camp, and he also recently posted a 21-point, 11-rebound outing at Nike’s EYBL Peach Jam tournament.

Wilson’s versatility on both ends of the court and relentless motor are his defining attributes, and he comes from one of New York’s premier high school basketball leagues that has a history of producing Division I talent regularly.

Wilson already holds scholarship offers from Seton Hall, UAB, and St. Bonaventure, but schools from higher echelons of college basketball are beginning to press into the mix.

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