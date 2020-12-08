Boston College Football Recruiting Notebook: December 9, 2020

Boston College football is getting close to wrapping up the first phase of their 2021 recruiting class. Early National Signing Day is a week from today on December 16th, when a majority of BC's class will officially become Eagles. Don't be surprised if BC's two biggest remaining targets (Drew Kendall & George Rooks) don't make a decision by then. There is a strong possibility that they both wait until the February signing period before they choose their school.

Here are some other recruiting news:

* '21 wide receiver Jaden Williams (Hendrickson, Texas) will be making his decision this Saturday. His final three are down to Boston College, Utah and Tulane. All signs point to Williams committing to the Eagles. BC Bulletin will have full coverage of his decision this weekend.

* Have not heard any other buzz of other players decommitting from Boston College. Last Friday, defensive end Andre Porter decommitted and flipped to Maryland, that most likely will be the last one in this group.

* As we get closer to National Signing Day don't be surprised if BC lands someone who flips from another school, and to be surprised by it. This staff has done a nice job of keeping contacts open with kids they originally offered, and you never know who, but they could land another big name on NSD.

* BC currently sits at 23 commitments heading into next week. That is good flexibility for a flip or landing some other under the radar recruits.

* We talked about it on the Locked on Podcast today, but the transfer portal is exploding. The season isn't even completely over yet and 120 new names have entered the portal. A lot of this has to do with this season not counting towards eligibility, and the belief that players won't have to sit if they transfer. Don't be surprised if BC is active in the portal again, and could lose a few players to it. Listen to our full thoughts on the podcast including positions BC could address in the portal.

* 4* '22 wide receiver Peter Kikwata (Germantown, MD) released his top eight on Sunday and the Eagles made the list. Boston College was joined by FSU, Auburn, Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, Pittsburgh and Virginia. This is a DMV recruit, meaning he is being recruited by Aazaar Abdul Rahim, which as always means that BC has as good of a chance as any other team on this list.