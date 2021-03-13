New BC Commit Noah Clifford: Scouting Report

The Eagles landed their second commitment, here is a scouting report on the junior

On Friday evening, Boston College landed their second commitment of the week, this time from offensive tackle Noah Clifford. The Tennessee native recently transferred to St. Thomas More High School in Connecticut, where he will complete his senior year. Originally from Tennessee, Clifford is the second offensive lineman for the Eagles in the Class of '22.

Here is our scouting report on the commit:



Name: Noah Clifford

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height: 6'5

Weight: 265 pounds

247 Ranking: Three stars, second ranked recruit in Connecticut

Rivals Ranking: No Ranking

Other Offers: Eastern Kentucky

Other Schools Showing Interest: Coastal Carolina, Virginia Tech (per the recruit)

Main Recruiter: Matt Applebaum

Highlights:

Scouting Report: Clifford is a raw recruit with incredible upside at his position. He has only played in a handful of games at the high school level, but his play was impressive enough to catch the attention of Jeff Hafley and his staff. This commitment is similar to fellow offensive lineman Ilija Krajnovic, who came to Boston College last year after very limited play at IMG Academy and Serbia. Clifford is a gifted athlete, that fits the mold of an under recruited gem, that will take some time to grow and learn, but could become a real diamond in the rough for the Eagles. Don't expect him to become an immediate contributor for BC, but if he progresses and is coached up, he could be an excellent find for Hafley's staff.

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com