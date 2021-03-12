FootballBasketballRecruitingBaseballHockeyMaroon Gold+SI.com
'22 OT Noah Clifford Commits To Boston College

The second commitment in the last week for the Eagles
Boston College landed their second '22 commitment of the week as OT Noah Clifford pledged to the Eagles. 

Clifford, originally from Brentwood, Tennessee just announced this morning that he was transferring to St. Thomas More HS in Connecticut. The junior is a 6'5 offensive tackle is a three star recruit according to 247sports.com, and has an offer from Eastern Kentucky. The Eagles were Clifford's first offer.

When we spoke to Clifford back in February he told us,  "I love Boston College to be honest, they are a great program and i love the academic part of the school," Clifford told BC Bulletin. "What stands out to me is they produce linemen." His main recruiter is offensive line coach Matt Applebaum. 

Tennessee has never been a huge place for Boston College, but under Jeff Hafley there have been more and more offers in that area. While Clifford is the first player from the area to commit to the new staff, there are still names to watch for in the area. He is the second offensive lineman in the class, joining Jack Funke (MA) who committed earlier this cycle.

Earlier this week defensive tackle Kwan Williams from Stafford (VA) committed to Boston College. 

