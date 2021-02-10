'22 OT Noah Clifford Sees "Great Program" At Boston College

Boston College football recruiting has been particularly active recently in Tennessee. Late last week the Eagles offered offensive lineman Noah Clifford of Ravenwood (TN).

Clifford, a 6'5 265 tackle who is currently not ranked on 247sports.com, recently started playing high school football but still received an offer from the Eagles. This isn't unusual for the new staff, as in 2021 they landed Ilija Krajnovic another offensive lineman who also was just starting to learn the game. Currently he holds offers from the Eagles and Eastern Kentucky.

BC Bulletin spoke with Clifford shortly after his offer to hear his thoughts about the Eagles.

It was a trio of Boston College coaches that reached out to Clifford and give him his offer.

"I talked to Coach Applebaum, Hafley, and Duggan," Clifford said. He also talked about the fact that he has only played in a handful of organized games. "They told me they loved what they saw on film and were impressed with me for what i did just in those five games. I could be a great linemen and they could pave the way for me to be successful."

Even though they are just starting to get to know one another, Boston College has stuck out to the big offensive lineman. "I love Boston College to be honest, they are a great program and i love the academic part of the school," Clifford told BC Bulletin. "What stands out to me is they produce linemen." He also mentioned that although they haven't officially offered yet he has heard from Coastal Carolina and Virginia Tech.

Noah Clifford is planning on visiting Boston College as soon as he can. Currently the NCAA has a dead period on official visits that runs through the middle of April. Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for further updates. And you can check out Clifford's HUDL film below.

