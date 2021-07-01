Boston College Continues to Rise in July SI All American Rankings

Eagles move up four spots since June, but is it sustainable?

Boston College rose in the July SI All American rankings, coming in at 8th according to the site. This ranking is up from their ranking of 12th in June.

Per the site:

Boston College (12)

19 Verbal Commitments

The biggest commitment class in America grew more in June, with eight pledges coming in since our last update. From downhill linebacker Edwin Kolenge to jumbo athlete RJ Maryland from Texas, the Eagles have commitments from prospects representing more than 10 states.

The Eagles only trail Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State, Florida State, Notre Dame and Ohio State. With such a large class it's important to note that Boston College most likely will drop when other teams start to fill their classes. This is setting up to be one of Boston College's most prolific class in recent memory, lapping many of the classes brought in over the past ten to fifteen years.

The Eagles have added some impressive recruits with lengthy offer lists, most recently including eight new commits including: RB Alex Brome, RB Cam Barfield, LB Edwin Kolenge, OL Jude Bowry, CB Amari Jackson, DL Daveon Crouch and WR/TE RJ Maryland. All of these recruits have visited campus and pledged shortly after.

What do you think of the rankings? And do you think the Eagles will stay in the Top 25 by the time the class signs? Sound off in our Maroon and Gold forum and messageboard. It is free to sign up, and it is THE place for Boston College fans to talk Eagles athletics.

