Boston College 12th in SI All American's First 2022 Rankings

SI All American gives their recruiting breakdown which shows that BC has a very solid class so far in the Class of '22

SI All American released their first rankings for the recruiting class of 2022, and Boston College came in at #12.

We spoke to SI All American about the upcoming class:

"Boston College has been strong in putting together a class that puts them near the top of the ACC," BC Bulletin's AJ Black said. "They landed a premier defensive tackle in K'wan Williams, have a fast rising wide receiver in Joseph Griffin II, and recently added California defensive back Sione Hala. The Eagles have pushed to build speed on their team and have hit upon that at many of their core positions.

"They needed two tight ends and landed as many, Matt Ragan and Jeremiah Franklin -- both strong pass catchers who will be looking to replace Hunter Long. The big position to still watch is defensive end, where they haven't landed a commitment yet, but have some big fish out there, including Wilfredo Aybar, who is visiting Chestnut Hill in the beginning of June."

The recruiting class will look to continue to build, with multiple big name targets visiting Boston College over the month of June. With the dead period finally lifted, the Eagles could find themselves in good shape with a number of recruits, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

With the dead period being lifted, some bigger programs that have slow played their class certainly will take a jump in the rankings. It is probably safe to say that the Eagles won't have a stronger recruiting class than Clemson, USC, Michigan, Alabama and Florida. Even still, Jeff Hafley has BC recruiting at a level that has not been seen around Chestnut Hill in a long time.

The SI All American Top 25 went as following:

1. Ohio State

2. LSU

3. Georgia



4. Notre Dame



5. Penn State



6. Oklahoma



7. Rutgers



8. Florida State



9. Texas A&M



10. Texas



11. Mississippi State



12. Boston College



13. Kentucky



14. Baylor



15. Maryland

16. Oregon

17. Michigan

18. Arkansas

19. Oklahoma State

20. Missouri



21. Alabama



22. Cincinnati



23. Clemson



24. USC

25. Florida

Photo courtesy of BCEagles.com & @BCEagles